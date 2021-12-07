German Sports Retailer Steps Up Their Game with Bridgeline’s NLP Site Search

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their site search product has been chosen by a German sports apparel business to support their lead augmentation software.



The German company, one of the first online sports outfit stores, chose Bridgeline’s product after recognizing the added value of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in site search. The online sports retailer decided to integrate with Bridgeline’s advanced site search technology that offers NLP. The sports apparel brand recognizes Bridgeline’s NLP software as a key part of their conversion strategy for its ability to differentiate between major brands, product variations, and complicated queries within the massive catalog of sports attire.

CEO of Bridgeline, Ari Kahn says, “We are looking forward to helping our new partner grow revenue by providing our powerful NLP Site Search technology so their customers can find and purchase the best products available.”

The site search’s advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithm is ideal for high SKU-count catalogs in languages across the globe.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com