Global IP Multimedia Subsystem Market to 2026 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Microsoft and Oracle Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the IP multimedia subsystem market and it is poised to grow by $28.11 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 16.65% during the forecast period. The report on the IP multimedia subsystem market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced CAPEX and OPEX and increasing global network infrastructure and IP traffic.



The IP multimedia subsystem market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The IP multimedia subsystem market is segmented as below:

By Component

Product

Services

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the emergence and growth of 5G technology as one of the prime reasons driving the IP multimedia subsystem market growth during the next few years.



The report on IP multimedia subsystem market covers the following areas:

IP multimedia subsystem market sizing

IP multimedia subsystem market forecast

IP multimedia subsystem market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IP multimedia subsystem market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., CommVerge Solutions Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Also, the IP multimedia subsystem market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Product - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Component

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommVerge Solutions Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corp.

10. Appendix

