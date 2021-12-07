Pamela Bush, Ph.D., MBA, Joins Predictive Oncology as SVP of Strategic Sales and Business Development

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology , (POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop personalized cancer therapies, today announced that Pamela Bush, Ph.D., MBA would be joining the company’s leadership team as SVP of Strategic Sales and Business Development. Bush brings nearly two decades of experience in business development and consulting to POAI’s leadership team and stands ready to commercialize its groundbreaking cancer research technologies.



“Pamela’s track record of innovative and collaborative leadership positions fit perfectly as we begin to commercialize our technologies,” said J. Melville (“Mel”) Engle, CEO and Chairman of Predictive Oncology. “Pamela will build on the work we’ve already begun in establishing the most advanced solution for predicting cancer treatment outcomes, supporting pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations in applications from drug discovery to optimizing patient care.”

“Predictive Oncology has focused on bringing together multiple novel technologies and research approaches to predict treatment outcomes for drug formulations in cancer patients,” Bush said. “I’m looking forward to bringing these capabilities to the market as soon as possible and working with our partners to make it the new gold standard of cancer research. The world has waited long enough for a targeted method devised to eliminate cancer.”

In addition to her sales role, Bush will work with the company’s senior leadership team to identify opportunities for business development, including additional acquisitions and licensing agreements. She will also serve to further integrate POAI’s new acquisition of zPREDICTA into the company.

Before coming to Predictive Oncology, Bush served as the Director of Immunology at Lilly Patient Services, Eli Lilly & Company, primarily focusing on managing vendor performance and relationships, as well as negotiating contracts and finding workflow efficiencies. Before that, Bush served as Director of Corporate Business Development at Eli Lilly & Company, focusing on coordinating cross-functional teams. Bush was also the founder and managing partner of BluGene Consulting, a consultancy focused on emerging life science companies that focused on new client acquisition and private investor fundraising.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) is a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop personalized cancer therapies, which can lead to more effective treatments and improved patient outcomes. Using artificial intelligence, Predictive Oncology uses a database of 150,000+ cancer tumors, categorized by patient type, against drug compounds to determine optimal therapies to be used to ultimately eliminate cancer.

As the drug discovery community has now realized, a genomics-based approach to cancer research and drug development is insufficient to achieve the promise of personalized therapeutics. Predictive Oncology instead takes a multiomic approach, which considers the vast multitude of factors that make each cancer unique. Rather than operating based on the equivalent of a birds’ eye view, Predictive Oncology makes possible a more personalized and effective approach to cancer research and treatment.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

