C-Bond Systems Successfully Completes Joint Development with Swansea University and Files Provisional Patent for New Super-Hydrophobic

HOUSTON, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has successfully completed a joint development project with the Energy Safety Research Institute (“ESRI”) at Swansea University in the United Kingdom and filed a provisional patent for a new super-hydrophobic (water-repellent). The Company plans to use the new super-hydrophobic in conjunction with its C-Bond nanoShield™ windshield strengthener.

A hydrophobic is a coating that is applied (usually spray-on) to an automotive windshield to give it water repellent properties. This facilitates water run-off and gives drivers increased visibility while driving in the rain or snow. Some examples of commercially available hydrophobics include Rain-X®, Aquapel®, and Diamon-Fusion®.

Development was led by Professor Andrew Barron, the founder and director of the ESRI at Swansea University and the Sêr Cymru Chair of Low Carbon Energy and Environment, and C-Bond’s engineering team. Prof. Barron is a world-renowned chemistry and nanotechnology expert who joined C-Bond’s Science Advisory Board in 2019.

“According to our data, the new hydrophobic we developed and tested is superior to any hydrophobic that is currently commercially available,” stated Prof. Barron. “Not only does it perform better than the current hydrophobic used with C-Bond nanoShield, but it is also less expensive than other leading windshield water repellent products on the market. We believe there will be significant interest for this product in the automotive industry.”

The provisional patent filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office provides for, among other things, a water repellent composition for forming an optically clear, water repellent film on a clear or translucent glass substrate. In other words, the provisional patent describes a treatment for coating a windshield of a vehicle to render the windshield water repellent. The invention can also be applied to architectural windows, mirror glass plates, and solar panels.

The global hydrophobic coating market size was $1.34 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $2.33 billion by 2025, owing to growing applications in the automotive, aerospace, and construction industries according to Grand View Research, Inc. The automotive industry was the largest application segment for hydrophobic products, accounting for over 20% of the total demand in 2015.

The Energy Safety Research Institute is positioned to discover and implement new technology for a sustainable, affordable, and secure energy future and is housed on Swansea University’s Bay Campus. For more information visit https://www.swansea.ac.uk.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA's List N.

[update] Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the Company plans to use the new super-hydrophobic in conjunction with its C-Bond nanoShield™ windshield strengthener; the likelihood that there will be significant interest for this product in the automotive industry; the likelihood that the global hydrophobic coating market size is expected to reach $2.33 billion by 2025; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.