Herborium® Announces 4th Quarter Update Record Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Bring 15% Revenue Growth in 4th Quarter and Expected Highest Yearly Revenues On Record.

No Dilution in Shares Structure Anticipated

Houston, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas, 12/07/2021. Herborium Group, Inc.  (OTC Pink: HBRM),  a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products with a strong records of efficacy and safety, (Botanical Therapeutics®), and personalized, interactive, medical needs driven content, released today its 4th Quarter results marking 15% revenues growth for the Quarter over the same period last year,  and bringing the Yearly Sales for 2021 to the highest on Record.

Very Successful US and French Markets Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and an increase in end of the year wholesale orders helped Herborium to close 2021 as the the highest grossing year to date.

The Fourth Quarter of 2021 also marks a number of other milestones:

  1.  NO Dilution in share structure
  2.  Announcing Crypto-Currency Technology capabilities
  3. Herborium Protein Bar goes into production
  4. New Management for the French Market brings new partnerships with pharmacies in France
  5. Product L Extension Partnership in line for 2022
  6. Expansion of Asian Market presence

Herborium’s core business growth in 4th Quarter creates a strong foundation for further growth in 2022.  New developments together with steady progress in previous initiatives allowed the 4Th Quarter to advance shareholders value. These initiatives allowed Herborium to immediately expand in current markets and pave the way for entrance into future markets   Herborium’s global presence has expanded in 2021 and contributes to the company having  profitable international partnerships and points to further growth in 2022..  

About Herborium Group, Inc.
Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women’s health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs.  Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.comwww.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed.  The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

