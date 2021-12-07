LPL Financial Publishes Outlook 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today released the firm’s Outlook 2022 report, in which LPL’s Research team suggests 2022 will be a year for “Passing the Baton.” The report includes insights and analysis of the economy and markets, and is available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs and institutions, and publicly in an interactive digital version and as a downloadable PDF.



“The U.S. economy bounced back from its worst year since the Great Depression in 2020 with one of the best years of growth in nearly 40 years in 2021," said LPL Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick. “A combination of record stimulus, a healthy consumer, an accommodative Fed, vaccinations, and reopening of businesses all contributed to the big year. In 2022, the economy may be ready for a handoff, back to a greater emphasis on the individual choices of households and businesses.”

Among the key forecasts and topics discussed in the Outlook 2022 report:

LPL’s Marc Zabicki, Director of Research, added, “The recovery has been a testament to our ability to manipulate our world. Scientists developed several vaccines extraordinarily quickly. Central banks and policymakers found ways to insert themselves into the complex network of economic relationships to help bridge the worst of the economic crisis. But the same scale that multiplies our control of the world can also multiply potential mistakes and make robust, complex systems more fragile. For any investor, making progress toward your financial goals will continue to take a steady hand and a good plan, coupled with guidance from a valued financial advisor.”

