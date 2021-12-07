DayDayCook Launches Food Tech Accelerator Program

HONG KONG, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DayDayCook (“DDC”), a leading content driven direct-to-consumer brand in China, today announces the launch of Hong Kong’s first food tech accelerator program, The Good Food Accelerator Program, with the goal of building a world-class food tech ecosystem in Hong Kong.



“The Good Food Accelerator Program’s mission is to build a leading food tech ecosystem in Hong Kong, and kickstart a stream of commercially-viable products and innovative solutions,” said Norma Chu, CEO of DayDayCook. “By focusing on Hong Kong, the program will make a global splash as it carries out the ambition of becoming a key innovation hub for Food Tech talents worldwide. Hong Kong has increased its focus on health sciences in recent years and China is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2060.”

Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport, said, “In the past year, the world has looked to the innovation and technology industry for solutions to navigate the new normal, including the ways we produce food, source ingredients, order meals, and treat food waste. Cyberport is committed to supporting start-ups who are developing sustainable and healthy FoodTech solutions in the new normal. We are glad to partner with the Good Food Accelerator Program with two of our start-ups among the first cohort. I look forward to seeing more ingenious solutions succeed in this area and welcoming more FoodTech start-ups to join the Cyberport community.”

The Good Food Movement has pulled together a strong network of investor partners, including C Ventures, Gobi Partners, Vectr Ventures, and The March Fund. In addition, the program has attracted corporate partners such as KPMG, CJ Foods, Lever VC, Dao Foods, and The Mills Fabrica, to name a few. An impressive line-up of founding advisors also back the program, with experts ranging from investor sector veteran Deng Feng and Nestle board member Eva Cheng.

The Good Food Accelerator Program offers entrepreneurs in the field of food science and technology the chance to tap into greater sales channels and gain knowledge and resources from industry experts through one-on-one mentoring. The program is also designed to offer start-ups better access to targeted investors during fundraising.

Eight companies have been chosen for the initial cohort, and share attributes that fall into the primary interests of the program, namely Alternative Proteins, Food as Medicine, Food Distribution and Overall Product Innovation. Cohort Members include:

Farmacy – Asia’s first agriculture-properties technology company which creates Smart Mobile Farms with full remote-control capabilities for highly urbanized cities and agri-focused locations.





– Asia’s first agriculture-properties technology company which creates Smart Mobile Farms with full remote-control capabilities for highly urbanized cities and agri-focused locations. Good Food Tech – A Hong Kong-based startup focused on innovative food R&D specializing in high-quality, plant-based pork products that range from mouth-watering burger patties to juicy meatballs.





– A Hong Kong-based startup focused on innovative food R&D specializing in high-quality, plant-based pork products that range from mouth-watering burger patties to juicy meatballs. Alchemy – A Singapore-based food technology startup providing food innovations that fight diabetes and other chronic diseases. Their innovations include Alchemy Fibre an easy-to-use, one-of-a-kind powder blend that can be sprinkled on white rice to lower its glycemic index.





– A Singapore-based food technology startup providing food innovations that fight diabetes and other chronic diseases. Their innovations include Alchemy Fibre an easy-to-use, one-of-a-kind powder blend that can be sprinkled on white rice to lower its glycemic index. 70/30 Food Science & Tech – A Shanghai-based food delivery venture providing wholesome plant-based takeaway food that is both flavorful and affordable.





– A Shanghai-based food delivery venture providing wholesome plant-based takeaway food that is both flavorful and affordable. Aqua Farm – A Hong Kong based technology company applying AI-driven data management and modern technologies for efficient and sustainable production of aquatic products.





– A Hong Kong based technology company applying AI-driven data management and modern technologies for efficient and sustainable production of aquatic products. Geb Impact Technology – A Hong Kong based premium biotechnology company cultivating micro algae, a sustainable superfood and meat-alternative, to meet emerging healthy lifestyle demands.





– A Hong Kong based premium biotechnology company cultivating micro algae, a sustainable superfood and meat-alternative, to meet emerging healthy lifestyle demands. AllKlear Health Limited – A Hong Kong originated futuristic food-tech company combining nature and innovative technology to create a “Detox Future Salad.” Convenient and delicious, one sachet (which makes for one meal) contains the same amount of nutrients as five salads.





– A Hong Kong originated futuristic food-tech company combining nature and innovative technology to create a “Detox Future Salad.” Convenient and delicious, one sachet (which makes for one meal) contains the same amount of nutrients as five salads. Breer – A food upcycling start-up company utilizing surplus bread from bakeries to make incredible tasting craft beer.



The Good Food Accelerator Program is powered by the Good Food Movement (GFM), a program fully supported by DayDayCook and endorsed by Cyberport.

DDC – A Leader in Food Innovation

Founded in 2012, DDC is a digital publisher and merchandising company that owns and operates the brand DayDayCook, which is currently one of the leading content-driven lifestyle brands for young food lovers located in Asian markets.

DDC has launched ready-to-heat (RTH), ready-to-cook (RTC) and plant-based food products, which bring convenience and quality food products to the young food lovers. The Group builds brand recognition through culinary and lifestyle content across major social media and e-commerce platforms to promote its products, resulting in over aggregate 3 billion video views and over 10 million orders worldwide. As of the second quarter (“Q2”) of 2021, DDC has had 60 million active viewers, 3.4 million paid customers, and a 21.2% average repeat purchase rate.

