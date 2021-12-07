Global Technologies, Ltd. is Pleased to Announce that Tersus Power has Retained Ed Green, P.E. as its Chief Engineer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd (OTC Pink: GTLL) (the “Company”), a holding corporation, which, through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp-related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space, and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, distribution and logistics, is pleased to inform shareholders that Tersus Power has retained Ed Green, P.E. as its new Chief Engineer.



Mr. Green will oversee and manage the Company’s design engineering team as well as design critical components for the Hydrogen Generator. Mr. Green holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and has over 35 years’ experience in Mechanical Design Engineering, Manufacturing and Project Management. Through his various assignments, Mr. Green has developed an extensive background in heavy industry including Power Generation, Naval Defense, Steel, Paper, Chemical, Mining, Bulk Material Handling, Oil and Gas and has a wide range of machine designs encompassing mechanical, electrical and chemical processes.

Mr. Green stated, “I have found the Tersus Power hydrogen generation station to be a once in a lifetime project to be involved with. Hydrogen as a transportation fuel is at an inflection point, is a superior transportation fuel to batteries and conventional fossil fuels – zero-carbon, high energy density, efficient energy to weight ratio, quick refueling and applicable for cars, buses and heavy-duty, long-haul trucking.” Mr. Green continued, “Our team is completing the first “one of a kind design” of a high production volume hydrogen generator that can fit in a 1,000 square foot space at a gasoline filling station. This small footprint allows our generating system to be installed in a portion of existing gasoline stations minimizing the buildout of new fueling sites. We have chosen to utilize renewable natural gas and water with a steam methane reforming process to create hydrogen. The Tersus Hydrogen fueling station is part of the critical infrastructure to drive rapid adoption of fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen demand.”

Michael Rosen, Tersus Power’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are very fortunate to have secured the talents of Mr. Green and his team. The design of our Hydrogen fueling station demands a highly specific type of Hydrogen engineer for the component configuration and design of our Steam Methane Reformer (SMR) and Hydrogen engineers are in great demand as the industry grows at a record pace.”

Global Technologies, Ltd, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a holding corporation, which, through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp-related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space, and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and logistics. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.globaltechnologiesltd.info.

Tersus Power Inc. was founded in 2020 as a contract manufacturer that will build and deliver Modular Hydrogen Fueling stations across the U.S and Canada. Tersus Power is located in Nevada and in the process of commissioning a facility to manufacture the initial prototypes and then ramp-up to manufacture 10 modular fueling stations per month. The facility will be located in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, metroplex.

Tersus Power's Next Generation Modular Hydrogen Fueling Station is based on the functionality of the PowerTap PT5O, but with unique components and a higher capacity daily hydrogen output. PowerTap PT50 was originally developed and manufactured by Nuvera in cooperation with the Department of Energy and has a daily hydrogen generation capacity of 50 kilograms. Tersus Power’s next generation Modular Hydrogen Fueling Station will generate up to 1,250 kilograms of pure hydrogen daily. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.tersuspower.com.

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

