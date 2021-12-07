Reliance Global Group Launches 5MinuteInsure.com in 8 Additional States

5MinuteInsure.com now available in 20 states across the U.S.

with a combined population of more than 100 million

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that it has launched 5MinuteInsure.com in Illinois, Connecticut, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “We have added another 8 states to the 5MinuteInsure.com platform, and are now commercially available a total of 20-states across the U.S., with a combined population of over 100 million people. We are extremely pleased with the pace of the nationwide rollout of 5MinuteInsure.com and I’d like to personally thank our team and advisors, who have helped us achieve these major milestones. In the meantime, we continue to execute on our agency business model, including organic growth of our portfolio companies. We are also in advanced discussions with potentially significant acquisitions, building on our strong track record, which we believe could further expand our product offering and geographic reach.”

5MinuteInsure.com is a platform developed by Reliance Global that provides an easy and efficient way to shop and buy insurance. Using artificial intelligence and data mining, 5MinuteInsure.com provides consumers with competitive insurance quotes in under 2 minutes, with the ability to bind coverage within 5 minutes. Consumers can compare live quotes for auto insurance between multiple carriers as well as instantly purchase coverage on the same single platform. A video overview of the platform is available here.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including 5MinuteInsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

