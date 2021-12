English Estonian

The address of Nordic Fibreboard AS will changes as from December 7, 2021



New address is:



Rääma 31 Pärnu 80044

Estonia

The general contact details of Nordic Fibreboard AS remain the same.





TORFINN LOSVIK



Juhatuse esimees

+372 569 90 988

torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com