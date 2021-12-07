MamaMancini’s to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on Tuesday, December 14th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q3 Fiscal 2022 Earnings & Corporate Update Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326

International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264

Conference ID: 10162267

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uExPphHP

Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 21, 2021. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10162267.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 40 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us