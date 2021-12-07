Worldwide Smart Tracker Industry to 2025 - Rising Pet Population is Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Tracker Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the smart tracker market and it is poised to grow by $372.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period. The report on the smart tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising pet population and the low price of smart trackers.



The smart tracker market analysis includes technology and application segments and geographic landscape.



The smart tracker market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Bluetooth

cellular technology

GPS

By Application

consumer products

pets

luggage

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing markets in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the smart tracker market growth during the next few years.



The report on smart tracker market covers the following areas:

Smart tracker market sizing

Smart tracker market forecast

Smart tracker market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart tracker market vendors that include Chipolo doo, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Mars Inc., PB Inc., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tile Inc., and TrackR Inc. Also, the smart tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

4. Market segments

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

5. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Luggage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

7. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

GPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

8. Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chipolo doo

Innova Technology LLC

Kaltio Technologies Oy

LugLoc

Mars Inc.

PB Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tile Inc.

TrackR Inc.

12. Appendix

