Worldwide Smart Tracker Industry to 2025 - Rising Pet Population is Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Tracker Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the smart tracker market and it is poised to grow by $372.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period. The report on the smart tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising pet population and the low price of smart trackers.
The smart tracker market analysis includes technology and application segments and geographic landscape.
The smart tracker market is segmented as below:
By Technology
- Bluetooth
- cellular technology
- GPS
By Application
- consumer products
- pets
- luggage
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the growing markets in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the smart tracker market growth during the next few years.
The report on smart tracker market covers the following areas:
- Smart tracker market sizing
- Smart tracker market forecast
- Smart tracker market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart tracker market vendors that include Chipolo doo, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Mars Inc., PB Inc., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tile Inc., and TrackR Inc. Also, the smart tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
4. Market segments
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
5. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
6. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Luggage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
7. Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cellular technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- GPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
8. Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chipolo doo
- Innova Technology LLC
- Kaltio Technologies Oy
- LugLoc
- Mars Inc.
- PB Inc.
- Qorvo Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Tile Inc.
- TrackR Inc.
12. Appendix
