Osisko Development Intersects 12.60 g/t Au Over 10.15 Meters, Including 97.80 g/t Au Over 0.50 Meter and 102.00 g/t Au Over 0.50 Meter on Island Mountain Shaft Zone

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo”) in central British Columbia.



Summary

A total of 152,000 meters were drilled at the Cariboo Gold Project in 2021. Drilling is now complete for the year.

were drilled at the Cariboo Gold Project in 2021. Drilling is now complete for the year. Recent assay results include holes IM-21-102 to IM-21-154 from Mosquito and Shaft Zones on Island Mountain (Figure 1). Nine of these holes test both the Shaft and Valley deposits (Table 1 and Figure 3).

from Mosquito and Shaft Zones on Island Mountain (Figure 1). Nine of these holes test both the Shaft and Valley deposits (Table 1 and Figure 3). IM-21-109 intersected 21.33 g/t Au over 5.80 meters including a sample of 117.00 g/t Au over 0.95 meter at Shaft Zone.

over 5.80 meters including a sample of over 0.95 meter at Shaft Zone. IM-21-126 intersected multiple mineralized vein corridors including 8.90 g/t Au over 8.80 meters , 15.99 g/t Au over 4.10 meters and one of the deepest intercepts to date of 34.50 g/t Au over 1.40 meters at a depth of 803.30 meters (vertical depth of 630.00 meters) and extending several vein corridors down dip.

, over 4.10 meters and one of the deepest intercepts to date of over 1.40 meters at a depth of 803.30 meters (vertical depth of 630.00 meters) and extending several vein corridors down dip. IM-21-145 intersected 12.60 g/t Au over 10.15 meters including samples of 97.80 g/t Au over 0.50 meters and 102.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter increasing confidence within a mineralized vein corridor.

including samples of over 0.50 meters and over 0.50 meter increasing confidence within a mineralized vein corridor. Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.

Assay Highlights

6.69 g/t Au over 6.60 meters in hole IM-21-103

over 6.60 meters in hole IM-21-103 38.74 g/t Au over 1.10 meters in hole IM-21-103 including

over 1.10 meters in hole IM-21-103 including 81.90 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 10.29 g/t Au over 3.90 meters in hole IM-21-104 including

over 3.90 meters in hole IM-21-104 including 61.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 22.20 g/t Au over 1.50 meters in hole IM-21-104

over 1.50 meters in hole IM-21-104 4.37 g/t Au over 9.20 meters in hole IM-21-108

over 9.20 meters in hole IM-21-108 21.33 g/t Au over 5.80 meters in hole IM-21-109 including

over 5.80 meters in hole IM-21-109 including 117.00 g/t Au over 0.95 meter

over 0.95 meter 20.49 g/t Au over 2.20 meters in hole IM-21-111 including

over 2.20 meters in hole IM-21-111 including 53.70 g/t Au over 0.60 meter

over 0.60 meter 42.40 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-113

over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-113 35.94 g/t Au over 1.10 meters in hole IM-21-114

over 1.10 meters in hole IM-21-114 64.90 g/t Au over 0.55 meter in hole IM-21-114

over 0.55 meter in hole IM-21-114 41.40 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-114

over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-114 32.34 g/t Au over 1.05 meters in hole IM-21-114 including

over 1.05 meters in hole IM-21-114 including 65.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 56.80 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-119

over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-119 39.60 g/t Au over 1.00 meter in hole IM-21-123 including

over 1.00 meter in hole IM-21-123 including 60.70 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 6.20 g/t Au over 4.95 meters in hole IM-21-123

over 4.95 meters in hole IM-21-123 10.54 g/t Au over 5.95 meters in hole IM-21-125

over 5.95 meters in hole IM-21-125 8.90 g/t Au over 8.80 meters in hole IM-21-126 including

over 8.80 meters in hole IM-21-126 including 38.40 g/t Au over 0.70 meter

over 0.70 meter 15.99 g/t Au over 4.10 meters in hole IM-21-126 including

over 4.10 meters in hole IM-21-126 including 40.40 g/t Au over 0.90 meter and

over 0.90 meter and 35.70 g/t Au over 0.80 meter

over 0.80 meter 34.50 g/t Au over 1.40 meters in hole IM-21-126

over 1.40 meters in hole IM-21-126 19.43 g/t Au over 5.00 meters in hole IM-21-128 including

over 5.00 meters in hole IM-21-128 including 71.60 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and

over 0.50 meter and 42.10 g/t Au over 0.75 meter

over 0.75 meter 51.30 g/t Au over 0.60 meter in hole IM-21-132

over 0.60 meter in hole IM-21-132 7.14 g/t Au over 5.85 meters in hole IM-21-134 including

over 5.85 meters in hole IM-21-134 including 64.20 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 9.74 g/t Au over 3.45 meters in hole IM-21-135

over 3.45 meters in hole IM-21-135 10.12 g/t Au over 4.50 meters in hole IM-21-139 including

over 4.50 meters in hole IM-21-139 including 33.60 g/t Au over 1.10 meters

over 1.10 meters 59.10 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-140

over 0.50 meter in hole IM-21-140 5.61 g/t Au over 10.70 meters in hole IM-21-140 including

over 10.70 meters in hole IM-21-140 including 40.20 g/t Au over 1.40 meters

over 1.40 meters 12.18 g/t Au over 5.75 meters in hole IM-21-141

over 5.75 meters in hole IM-21-141 31.07 g/t Au over 1.65 meters in hole IM-21-144 including

over 1.65 meters in hole IM-21-144 including 55.40 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 19.35 g/t Au over 3.55 meters in hole IM-21-144 including

over 3.55 meters in hole IM-21-144 including 34.90 g/t Au over 0.85 meter and

over 0.85 meter and 41.30 g/t Au over 0.80 meter

over 0.80 meter 6.63 g/t Au over 6.85 meters in hole IM-21-144 including

over 6.85 meters in hole IM-21-144 including 27.50 g/t Au over 1.30 meters

over 1.30 meters 12.60 g/t Au over 10.15 meters in hole IM-21-145 including

over 10.15 meters in hole IM-21-145 including 97.80 g/t Au over 0.50 meter and

over 0.50 meter and 102.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter

over 0.50 meter 9.37 g/t Au over 6.90 meters in hole IM-21-146

over 6.90 meters in hole IM-21-146 16.27 g/t Au over 4.45 meters in hole IM-21-151 including

over 4.45 meters in hole IM-21-151 including 31.50 g/t Au over 1.30 meters

over 1.30 meters 10.17 g/t Au over 4.20 meters in hole IM-21-151



Chris Lodder, President of Osisko Development commented, “We have now completed our exploration and delineation drill program for 2021. We have received the majority of the assay results to be modelled in the mineral resource and to support the completion of the feasibility study to advance our project. These recent results from 53 holes will add confidence to the model and generate further exploration targets.”

Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2 meters and average about 4.5 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV” on December 2, 2020 and the Company’s 14,789,373 outstanding share purchase warrants were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV.WT” on October 25, 2021.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

