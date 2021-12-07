Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Market to Surpass US$ 11,458.3 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global basal cell carcinoma market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,721.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Market:

Key trends in the market include product approval for treatment of basal cell carcinoma, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals for domestic and international distribution, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its two specialty medicines-ODOMZO (sonidegib) and LEVULAN KERASTICK (aminolevulinic acid HCl) + BLU-U from its dermatology portfolio. The company provides insights to the healthcare providers treating patients suffering from high risk for different types of cancers.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global basal cell carcinoma market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, due to increasing geriatric population which is expected to drive the global basal cell carcinoma market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), population aged 60 years and above is likely to rise from 900 million in 2015 to 2 billion in 2050 worldwide.

Among treatment type, surgical segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global basal cell carcinoma market in 2021, owing to increasing demand for efficient and quicker treatment methods which is done with the help of surgeries. For instance, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, it is estimated that 196,060 new cases of melanoma, 101,280 noninvasive (in situ), and 106,110 invasive, will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America segment accounted for the largest market share in the global basal cell carcinoma market over the forecast period, due to increasing health care expenditure. For instance, according to data published in the Canadian Institute for Health Information, on November 4, 2021, Canada is expected to spend a new record of US$ 308 billion on healthcare in 2021. Moreover, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) shows that total expenditure on health is expected to have increased by over 12% between 2019 and 2020. This is triple the growth rate experienced from 2015 to 2019, which was steady at approximately 4% per year.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global basal cell carcinoma market include Merck & Co., Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Allergan, Perrigo Company plc, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, and Mylan N.V.

Market segmentation:

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Market, By Treatment Type : Surgical Surgical Excision Electrodessication & Cutterage ED&C Moh's Surgery Cryosurgery Drugs Topical Treatment Advanced Medication Other Others Radiation Therapy Photodynamic Therapy PDT Laser Therapy

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Market, By End User : Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Market, By Region:

North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







