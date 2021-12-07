Worldwide IoT in Chemical Industry to 2026 - Rising Potential of IoT in Chemical Industry Supply Chain Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT in Chemical Market Research Report by Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT in Chemical Market size was estimated at USD 34.37 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 38.86 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.40% reaching USD 73.13 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the IoT in Chemical to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Enabling Technology and Operational Technology. The Enabling Technology is further studied across Big Data, Industrial Robotics, Machine Condition Monitoring, and Machine Vision. The Operational Technology is further studied across Distributed Control System, Manufacturing Execution System, and Programmable Logic Controller.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Mining & Metals, Paper & Pulp, and Pharmaceuticals. The Chemicals is further studied across Fertilizers & Agrochemicals, Petrochemicals & Polymers, and Specialty Chemicals.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the IoT in Chemical Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global IoT in Chemical Market, including 3D Systems Corporation, ABB Ltd, Atos SE, Bioinspira, Cisco Systems, Inc., Claroty, Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Fanuc Corporation, Fortive, General Electric Co, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Linx Global Manufacturing, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nextinput, Qualcomm Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Smartcsm, Stratasys Ltd., Texas Instruments In, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global IoT in Chemical Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global IoT in Chemical Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Focus on improving chemical production with IoT

5.2.2. Increasing adoption of industrial robots

5.2.3. Advanced analytics and machine learning in R&D process for innovation

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Security concerns associated with connected systems

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Rising potential of IoT in chemical industry supply chain

5.4.2. Emergence of 5G technology for industrial IoT

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Requirement of high initial investment



6. IoT in Chemical Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Enabling Technology

6.2.1. Big Data

6.2.2. Industrial Robotics

6.2.3. Machine Condition Monitoring

6.2.4. Machine Vision

6.3. Operational Technology

6.3.1. Distributed Control System

6.3.2. Manufacturing Execution System

6.3.3. Programmable Logic Controller



7. IoT in Chemical Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Chemicals

7.2.1. Fertilizers & Agrochemicals

7.2.2. Petrochemicals & Polymers

7.2.3. Specialty Chemicals

7.3. Food & Beverages

7.4. Mining & Metals

7.5. Paper & Pulp

7.6. Pharmaceuticals



8. Americas IoT in Chemical Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific IoT in Chemical Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa IoT in Chemical Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3D Systems Corporation

12.2. ABB Ltd.

12.3. Atos SE

12.4. Bioinspira

12.5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.6. Claroty

12.7. Denso Corporation

12.8. Emerson Electric Co

12.9. Fanuc Corporation

12.10. Fortive

12.11. General Electric Co

12.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

12.13. Honeywell International Inc.

12.14. International Business Machines Corporation

12.15. Linx Global Manufacturing

12.16. Microsoft Corporation

12.17. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.18. Nextinput

12.19. Qualcomm Inc.

12.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.21. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.22. Schneider Electric SE

12.23. Siemens AG

12.24. Smartcsm

12.25. Stratasys Ltd.

12.26. Texas Instruments In

12.27. Yokogawa Electric Corporation



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7erv03