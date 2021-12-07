Conduent Recognized as 2021 Leader in Cloud HR Transformation by NelsonHall

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that NelsonHall, a global analyst firm, has named the company as a market leader in Cloud HR Transformation Services in its 2021 NelsonHall Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) Vendor Report.



NelsonHall’s NEAT report placed Conduent as a “Leader” for its ability to deliver immediate benefit and to meet future client requirements in six focus areas:

Efficiency

Europe

Multi-Country

North America

SuccessFactors capability

Workday capability.

The report cited the breadth of Conduent’s HR services, including learning services, benefits administration, HR administration and global payroll services. Conduent was recognized for its ability to help clients drive a higher level of transformation and process standardization on a global level, along with capabilities to service clients across all leading Cloud Human Capital Management platforms.

Liz Rennie, HR technology and services research director, with NelsonHall said, “Conduent was identified as a ‘Leader’ in the Cloud HR transformation market based on how its span of human capital solutions support both established and growing, complex, global organizations. Conduent’s digital investments and focus on user experience bring dynamic solutions that support existing technology investments - positioning it for growth amongst buyers with transformational aspirations.”

Across all industries, HR leaders are looking to improve siloed and complex HR processes and enhance employee experiences. With more than 30 years experience, Conduent optimizes HR services and provides human-centered digital experiences across the employee journey. These services improve business processes and maximize business outcomes, while increasing employee satisfaction, engagement and productivity. For example, Conduent partnered with a global pharmaceutical company on digital transformation that connected ServiceNow and SuccessFactors to increase automation across 150 processes in recruitment, onboarding, workforce management, rewards, payroll, learning and change impact, across 34 countries in eight languages in just nine months.

“We’re delighted to be recognized for what our clients know to be true: Conduent’s dynamic HR outsourcing solutions flex to meet the changing needs of our clients on their digital transformation journey. This journey is never really ‘done’, it continues to evolve, and so do we,” said Michelle Hernandez, Vice President, General Manager, Human Capital Solutions at Conduent. “As organizations continue on their HR Cloud Transformation, Conduent brings agility to their teams and delivers HR services that impact business outcomes.”

The report assessed nine leading HR services providers. To read a custom version of the report, please click here.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

