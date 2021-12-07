NASDAQ: HEPS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi announced Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On October 21, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a/ Hepsiburada over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the Company’s July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering") was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021, that, as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories, that, as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada’s revenue and GMV had declined during second quarter 2021, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.