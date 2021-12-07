Insights on the Smart Home Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Apple and Google Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Market Research Report by Product, Technologies, Service, Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Home Market size was estimated at USD 79.62 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 90.59 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.11% reaching USD 175.83 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Smart Home to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Energy Management, Entertainment Control, HVAC & R Control, Lighting Systems, and Security & Surveillance System.

Based on Technologies, the market was studied across Cellular Network Technologies, Protocols and Standards, and Wireless Communication Technologies.

Based on Service, the market was studied across Managed Service and Professional Service.

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across Cloud and On-premises.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Home Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Home Market, including ABB Ltd, ADT, Alarm.com, Inc, Amazon Inc, Apple Inc., Armorax, Assa Abloy AB, Axis Communications AB, Blink Home, BuildingIQ, Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corporation, Control4, Delta Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Corporation, General Electric, Google Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls Inc., Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SimpliSafe, SONY Corporation, The Samsung Group, United Technologies Corporation, and Vivint Smart Home, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Home Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Home Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Home Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Home Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Home Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Home Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Home Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing use of connected devices at home

5.2.2. Penetration of IoT, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth technology

5.2.3. Investment in smart home security devices

5.2.4. Positive drive towards smart kitchen, bathrooms, & Gym

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost for smart home setups

5.3.2. Consumer security and privacy concerns with more connected devices

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Shifted focus on improving energy efficiency

5.4.2. Rising investment in residential building construction

5.4.3. Increasing importance of smart home healthcare

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Smart home device malfunction

5.5.2. Possibilities of connectivity issues in smart home



6. Smart Home Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Energy Management

6.3. Entertainment Control

6.4. HVAC & R Control

6.5. Lighting Systems

6.6. Security & Surveillance System



7. Smart Home Market, by Technologies

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cellular Network Technologies

7.3. Protocols and Standards

7.4. Wireless Communication Technologies



8. Smart Home Market, by Service

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Managed Service

8.3. Professional Service



9. Smart Home Market, by Deployment

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cloud

9.3. On-premises



10. Americas Smart Home Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Smart Home Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Home Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. ABB Ltd.

14.2. ADT

14.3. Alarm.com, Inc.

14.4. Amazon Inc.

14.5. Apple Inc.

14.6. Armorax

14.7. Assa Abloy AB

14.8. Axis Communications AB

14.9. Blink Home

14.10. BuildingIQ

14.11. Cisco Systems Inc.

14.12. Comcast Corporation

14.13. Control4

14.14. Delta Controls Inc.

14.15. Emerson Electric Corporation

14.16. General Electric

14.17. Google Inc.

14.18. Honeywell International Inc.

14.19. Johnson Controls Inc.

14.20. Legrand SA

14.21. LG Electronics Inc.

14.22. Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

14.23. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.24. Schneider Electric SE

14.25. Siemens AG

14.26. SimpliSafe

14.27. SONY Corporation

14.28. The Samsung Group

14.29. United Technologies Corporation

14.30. Vivint Smart Home, Inc.



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xd9kmg