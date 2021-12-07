Organ Transplant Rejection Medications Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Organ Transplant Rejection Medications Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Drug Class (Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antiproliferative Agents, mTOR Inhibitors, Antibodies, Steroids, and Others), By Transplant Type (Kidney Transplant, Bone Marrow Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, Lung Transplant, and Other Transplants), By End User (Hospitals, Organ Transplant Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Organ Transplant Rejection Medications Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Organ Transplant Rejection Medications market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report is mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Growing Organ Transplantation around the World

The number of organ transplantation has increased very significantly over time and with the increasing therapeutic advancements it is expected to continuously rise over the forecast period. The increase in the organ transplantation is surging a huge demand for the organ transplant rejection medications to reduce the chances of organ transplant failure. Due to which growing organ transplantation around the world is working as a driver for the organ transplant rejection medications market.

Increasing Geriatric Population around the World

An increasing number of geriatric populations are being referred for and an increase in accessibility for organ transplantation. The rapid increase in organ transplant is being registered due to increase in the organ failure in the elder patients’ cases and the number of organ failure is increasing with rapid increase in geriatric population around the world from the last few decades. For instance: According to the United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Population Division geriatric population (persons aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019. Increasing organ failure in the elder patients is increasing the demand of organ transplant and is also increasing the demand for organ transplant rejection medications around the world. Due to which increasing geriatric population around the world is working as a driver for the organ transplant rejection medications market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing focus on Healthcare Infrastructure

Governments focus on healthcare infrastructure including healthcare facilities, organ banks for which the governments are taking necessary steps to establish cutting edge healthcare facilities. Increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure is expected to increase public spending and reliability on the healthcare system, which is expected to increase organ transplantation in the forecasted period and new opportunities for the organ transplant rejection medications market.

Increasing Therapeutic Advancements in Organ Transplant Rejection Medications

Organ failure has remained one of the most restraining factors for organ transplant. Various organ failure cases are leading researchers and manufactures for new researches and new patent applications for organ transplant rejection medications to reduce chances of organ failure and increase chance of new organ acceptance in the patient body. Currently, various of the manufacturers are engaged in research and development activities for organ transplant rejection medications which is expected to increase availability of most effective medications in the market and to create new growth opportunities for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Other companies profiled in the report include: AbbVie, Inc., Allergan plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS), Sanofi, Mylan Laboratories, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc) others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2020, Sandoz International GmbH has launched Dailiport which is a once-daily generic tacrolimus capsule. Dailiport/Conferoport is developed for usage for liver and kidney transplant. The launch will help the company widen revenue generation from a market focused product portfolio.

In 2020, Lupin has launched generic Mycophenolic which is an acid delayed-release tablet. Mycophenolic is developed for prevention of organ rejection in kidney transplants. New Product launch will help the company to increase its market share in the organ transplant rejection medications market.

