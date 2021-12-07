AS Tallinna Sadam financial calendar 2022

English Estonian

In 2022, Tallinna Sadam plans to disclose the results according to the following schedule:

Week 1 2021 Q4 and 12-months operating volumes 28.02.2022 2021 12-months unaudited interim report 04.04.2022 Audited annual report of 2021 and dividend proposal Week 14 2022 Q1 operating volumes 10.05.2022 2022 unaudited 3-months interim report Week 27 2022 Q2 operating volumes 10.08.2022 2022 unaudited 6-months interim report Week 41 2022 Q3 operating volumes 10.11.2022 2022 unaudited 9-months interim report

The financial statements and operating volumes will be published on the above dates at 8.00 AM local Eastern European time (EET). The annual general meeting of shareholders will be held in the second quarter of 2022, the exact time and location will be specified later.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

