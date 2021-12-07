Inaugural Ocean Wise Innovator Lab launches to amplify youth solutions to ocean plastics

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ocean Wise, a leading global non-profit ocean conservation organization, announces the launch of a new project-based competition for youth to create ocean health innovations. The inaugural 2022 program, which is open for applications starting today, will focus on direct actions that address the challenge of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans.

The Ocean Wise Innovator Lab is calling on passionate and innovative change-makers ranging between the ages of 13 to 30 to join this three-month challenge (from February - April 2022) to create solutions to ocean plastics. Applicants are able to participate from anywhere in the world and are invited to submit innovations that draw from all disciplines, such as:

A communications channel dedicated to building awareness and sparking direct action

A prototype of an app / digital game that addresses ocean plastics

An attention-grabbing installation or event series that inspires dialogue and action

A prototype for technology or AI that tackles the issue of ocean plastics

If the innovation creates a positive impact and engages local communities in minimizing plastics in the ocean, it’s an excellent fit for the program.



Scott Bohachyk, Director of Youth, shared: “We’re proud to launch the Ocean Wise Innovator Lab today. Around the world, young people already contribute to the restoration of our ocean by designing innovative solutions, pushing social progress and inspiring political change. They are the catalysts we need to achieve the pace and scale of restoration that are required to address the challenges we face. We are delighted that the Ocean Wise Innovator Lab will create more opportunities for young people to develop solutions that address critical ocean health issues like plastic pollution.”



Laura Hardman, Director of Ocean Wise Plastics Initiative, says: “Plastic has infiltrated and polluted almost every part of our world. Science tells us, if we act now we can effectively mitigate this serious issue, and it’s important that youth play an active role in formulating solutions. As a young person, mentorship was key to me realizing my career goals, and I can’t wait to educate and uplift the next generation through the Ocean Wise Innovator Lab.”



During the three month program, participants will receive education and mentorship from leading entrepreneurs and ocean health experts, including:



Laura Hardman , Director of Ocean Wise Plastics Initiative, with years of experience in the ocean conservation and sustainability space

, Director of Ocean Wise Plastics Initiative, with years of experience in the ocean conservation and sustainability space Joe Mwakiremba , Business Development Executive at Ocean Sole Africa, a social enterprise that removes trash from the oceans, and makes art to support marine conservation, while creating employment opportunities in high impact areas

, Business Development Executive at Ocean Sole Africa, a social enterprise that removes trash from the oceans, and makes art to support marine conservation, while creating employment opportunities in high impact areas Brad Liski , CEO of Tru Earth, an organization that creates zero-waste, environmentally friendly laundry detergent. Brad was named one of 16 top sustainability leaders in Canada by Clean50

, CEO of Tru Earth, an organization that creates zero-waste, environmentally friendly laundry detergent. Brad was named one of 16 top sustainability leaders in Canada by Clean50 Brian Hardwick , partner and impact strategist at Enso Collaborative, a futures design and creative impact agency. Brian has helped lead presidential elections, built a national movement on climate change with Al Gore and guided brands of all sizes to create breakthrough initiatives for big impact

, partner and impact strategist at Enso Collaborative, a futures design and creative impact agency. Brian has helped lead presidential elections, built a national movement on climate change with Al Gore and guided brands of all sizes to create breakthrough initiatives for big impact Soraya Abdel-Hadi , Operations Manager for eXXpedition, organizing all-women sailing trips exploring the impact of plastics and toxics all over the world, and founder of All The Elements – a network working to increase diversity in the UK outdoors. She is also a Lonely Planet Sustainable Storyteller 2021

, Operations Manager for eXXpedition, organizing all-women sailing trips exploring the impact of plastics and toxics all over the world, and founder of All The Elements – a network working to increase diversity in the UK outdoors. She is also a Lonely Planet Sustainable Storyteller 2021 Alexandra Cousteau, Co-Founder of Ocean 2050, a global program of ocean afforestation. Alexandra is a National Geographic Emerging Explorer, a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, and has also received an honorary doctorate from Georgetown University, her alma mater

The top three innovations will be announced in spring 2022, with prizes being awarded: $2,500CAD for first place, $1,000CAD for second place, and $500CAD for third place. All participants will receive a digital certificate in recognition of their participation.



To apply for the Ocean Wise Innovator Lab program visit ocean.org/innovatorlab



ABOUT OCEAN WISE:



Ocean Wise, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a leading non-profit ocean conservation organization with a mission to protect and restore the world’s ocean. Through research, education, direct-action conservation and field projects, Ocean Wise empowers communities to take action for ocean health through tackling overfishing, ocean pollution, and climate change.

