Resi Named Best Live Streaming Service in Streaming Media Magazine’s Readers Choice Awards

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resi , an end-to-end solution for online and multisite video streaming, was recognized as the best Live Streaming Service in Streaming Media Magazine’s 2021 Readers Choice Awards . Celebrating its 14th consecutive year, the annual awards program was created to identify, recognize and celebrate the best video streaming technology on the market.



“We are honored to help move the streaming industry forward through delivery of a comprehensive solution that addresses some of the biggest pain points for organizations looking to live stream,” said Paul Martel, CEO and Co-Founder of Resi. “This award is a direct reflection of the value our customers attribute to our level of support and the unparalleled reliability of our procuts, which we are humbled by.”

Resi was also voted as a runner-up in the Single or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware category, recognized for its single and dual channel encoders. Combining Resi’s hardware and resilient cloud service equips organizations with an all-in-one video delivery solution for web, multisite and on demand streaming.

This year's Streaming Media awards brought in 200 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. Nearly 2,000 readers cast more than 14,600 votes in 22 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. The top three companies within each category were included in the awards list.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of several other corporate accolades and product innovation announcements from Resi, including the recent launch of its Studio platform, which helps customers streamline and simplify event management. In addition, two of Resi’s executives, Paul Martel and Collin Jones, Resi President, were listed as finalists in the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year award program, which celebrates leaders and innovators from the fastest growing companies in the Dallas-Fortworth, Texas area. Lastly, as an opportunity to further expand its footprint in the faith and non-profit verticals, Resi was recently acquired by Pushpay , a leading payments and engagement solution, and remains a subsidiary of the Company.

About Resi

Resi is a high growth SaaS company that delivers end-to-end live video streaming technology. Their all-in-one video delivery platform specializes in high-quality transmission for web, multisite and on demand streaming, with industry-leading reliability to support and prompt customer engagement. Resi was founded in 2016 and serves non-profit and for-profit organizations across the globe. Resi was acquired by Pushpay in 2021 and remains a subsidiary of the Company.

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organisations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards .