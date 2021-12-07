Former Cisco and Adobe Executive Joins Banyan Security as CSO to Help Enterprises Reimagine Zero Trust

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banyan Security , a leading provider of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, today announced that it has appointed security veteran and pioneer in the Zero Trust space, Den Jones, as the company’s first-ever Chief Security Officer to help enterprises modernize and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. Den brings considerable expertise implementing security technology and protocols to protect corporate assets and employees to Banyan. He also adds a valuable customer perspective to the leadership team. Den’s vision and strategy for Zero Trust networking was executed at both Adobe and Cisco, protecting a combined 150,000+ workers and more than 300,000 devices.



“We’re at a point where we have an understanding and agreement that Zero Trust principles are desired. What’s been missing, however, is a similar level of knowledge regarding how to get there. Joining Banyan Security puts me in the unique position to leverage my own Zero Trust experiences to help other organizations understand the unforeseen challenges that they will likely encounter,” said Den Jones, CSO at Banyan Security. “Implementing Zero Trust doesn’t have to be a huge burden. Banyan has the only architecture that leverages and integrates with existing IT and cloud investments while permitting incremental deployment that truly accelerates the Zero Trust journey.”

Den Jones has more than 20 years of experience driving IT and security initiatives at large enterprises. He most recently served as Senior Director of Enterprise Security at Cisco, and prior to that, he was the Director of Enterprise Security at Adobe. Under his management, Den’s teams delivered proactive enterprise-wide security services as well as customer-facing Directory and Authentication platforms.

“Having had the responsibility to evaluate Zero Trust solutions multiple times for some of the most well-known global organizations like Adobe and Cisco, I’ve found many of these solutions are basically repurposed legacy VPNs with a ‘Zero Trust’ sticker applied to them. Banyan has the right mixture of vision, architecture, and solutions that enable mid- and large-enterprise success,” added Jones. “Zero trust principles will clearly be required to empower enterprises to effectively handle the new post-COVID reality of a hybrid workforce – a complex mix of FTE, contractors, partners, and gig-workers. I’m excited to be a part of shaping the future of Zero Trust and identity-based security at Banyan, reducing the time and labor needed to realize an organization’s Zero Trust vision.”

Den is also a well-respected member of the security industry community. He serves on the Customer Advisory Board for Identity Defined Security Alliance and is a member of Microsoft's Cyber Security Council. Den’s expertise will play a vital role in helping Banyan Security redefine the ZTNA space and help enterprises accelerate their Zero Trust journeys.

“Den’s zero trust experience is rare, and he has the perfect mix of leadership and IT implementation experience that we were looking for in a CSO,” said Jayanth Gummaraju, CEO and co-founder of Banyan Security. “In addition to furthering our own security goals, Den understands the challenges our customers face, which is invaluable to our team and helping Banyan customers achieve successful Zero Trust deployments.”

About Banyan Security

Banyan Security provides secure, zero trust “work from anywhere” access to infrastructure and applications for employees, developers, and third parties without relying on network-centric legacy VPNs. Deep visibility provides actionable insight while continuous authorization with device trust scoring and least privilege access deliver the highest level of protection without sacrificing end user productivity. Banyan Security protects tens of thousands of employees across multiple industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology. To learn more, visit www.banyansecurity.io or follow us on Twitter at @BanyanSecurity .

