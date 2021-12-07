Watch This! Popular Original Unscripted Series 'N'Style Atlanta Uncut' Returns With Explosive 2-Part Season Finale Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8, 8 PM ET/7 PM CT

ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watch This! Streaming Channel released the official first look of the season finale of "N'Style Atlanta Uncut," an all-new original unscripted series that debuted on Watch This! in June 2020. The show returns from its mid-season break with an explosive two-part season finale Dec. 8, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.

"N'Style Atlanta Uncut" is an eight-episode unscripted series that follows seven Black and Afro-Latina female media professionals working for popular lifestyle and entertainment news outlet NStyleAtlanta.com balancing their careers and personal lives, including navigating single motherhood, divorce, friendship, and freedom.

Episode Synopsis: Tasked with redefining the team's workflow post-pandemic, N'Style Atlanta creator Carmen Simmons is faced with a new level of drama when Lana returns home to a celebration after serving two years in federal prison. Tensions flare when two of N'Style Atlanta's biggest personalities Jett Blakk and Jonesy are brought face to face by international talent manager Arturo Ayers Jr., who attempts to mediate the broken 20-year friendship, and the two nearly come to blows. Meanwhile, Lana's personal life and transition are on rocky ground when Arturo intervenes to give perspective and the newcomers plot to compete for the lead positions at NStyleAtlanta.com, leaving Carmen to make some major decisions.

All previously aired episodes of "N'Style Atlanta Uncut" are on-demand on WatchThis! Streaming Channel available on Roku and Fire TV. The season finale will air Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT after encore episodes.

"N'Style Atlanta Uncut" is executive produced by Invisible Ink Entertainment, owned by N'Style Atlanta creator Carmen Simmons and international talent manager Arturo Ayers Jr., and director/producer Omar Holland at Holland Bay Productions.

ABOUT N'STYLE ATLANTA UNCUT: Flashbulbs, hot mics, red carpets, and champagne nights — that's the world of the seven women connected through their careers at lifestyle and entertainment news outlet N'Style Atlanta, operating in the new rising Hollywood of the South. These media professionals are juggling their fast-paced careers in entertainment while balancing their daily lives as single black women in Atlanta. From entering prison during a career breakthrough, having a baby and becoming single at the same time, divorcing for the second time, finding a new career passion, and friends turning foe, the ladies continue to prosper at the height of adversity while building the brand.

ABOUT WATCH THIS: Watch This! is available on Amazon Fire TV, ROKU, and www.yowatchthis.com.

For more information, please visit www.watchthistvnow.com and find Watch This! on Instagram and Facebook.

