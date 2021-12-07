LookingGlassCyber Solutions Hires Chip Davis as Chief Revenue Officer

Reston, VA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, the leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, today announced the appointment of Chip Davis as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, he will work cross-functionally across the organization, with a particular focus on driving revenue from LookingGlass’s solutions and providing strategic direction for the company.

Before joining LookingGlass, Davis served most recently as Vice President of Sales, Americas at Trustwave, where he focused on sales leadership, strategic account development, and customer engagement. His track record of success includes leading teams at major technology and cybersecurity companies, such as Tenable, Symantec, IBM/BigFix,and CyberSafe.

“Chip has a deep understanding of the cybersecurity challenges facing private and public sector enterprises,” said LookingGlass President and COO, Don Gilberg. “As we build the LookingGlass Suite to provide actionable, contextual threat insights by overlaying global and targeted attack surface awareness with deep threat intelligence, Chip’s keen understanding of the market will undoubtedly inform our strategy for continued expansion.”

“As the pioneer of threat intelligence, LookingGlass’s history is a solid foundation. Coupled with the technical and market expertise among the leadership team and that team’s vision for truly transformative cybersecurity solutions, I’m thrilled to join LookingGlass,” said Davis. “I look forward to helping chart the next phase of the company’s growth.”

