Charitable Patriotic Event Set to Rock the Marriott Los Colinas in Dallas Texas

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This January 7th & 8th The Great American Summit comes to Irving Texas at the Marriott Los Colinas. Tickets are on sale now. The Great American Summit features the best and brightest speakers in the country, over a dozen like-minded sponsors, hundreds of freedom-loving patriots, and special performances that will move you at your core. Net proceeds will be donated to organizations that support our nation's military, law enforcement, first responders, and at-risk youth. These organizations include: Nick Vujicic's Unbound Warrior, Jaco Booyens Ministries, SHAREtogether, REBOOT Recovery, The Wounded Blue, The Got Your Back Foundation, and others to be announced.

The Great American Summit brings patriotism, leadership, and networking to a 2 day live event that celebrates the best of America. The core focus of the event is centered on self, family, community, and country. It's for anyone who believes in our Constitution and its original intent; to protect the hopes, dreams, and liberties of We, the American people.

Surround yourself with and learn from Great Americans like Nick Vujicic, David Webb, Jaco Booyens, Steve Sims, Larry Broughton, Martha Krejci, Jason Redman, Brad Lea, Ian Smith, Ian Wendt, Tony Whatley, Bedros Keuilian, Kent Clothier, Bobby Sausalito, Marie Cosgrove, David Webb, Tom Varano, Ryan Weaver, Krystal Tini, Stephen Miller, Eddie Pinero, Eric Konavalov, Mike Fallat, and others. The Great American Summit is built on the foundation of the immense opportunities we have as Americans, our gratitude for those who serve, and our responsibility to utilize those opportunities for ourselves and others.

The summit brings extraordinary examples of the American Spirit and the American Dream to life by featuring genuine heroes sharing their stories and insight, incredible survivors of trauma and tragedy teaching resilience, top-tier entrepreneurs teaching various levels of expertise designed to jump start guests with the knowledge to build and grow income, and opportunities to connect, collaborate, and conquer challenges together long after the event concludes. All this is wrapped in a patriotic theme packed with profound and moving performances, surprises, and traditions.

Country music artist Ryan Weaver will rock the stage in a concert and local Texan Tom Varano will wow attendees with his Emotion Into Art speed painting performance. Hosts, Gold Star wife Barb Allen and Dave Brown have allocated a hundred tickets and are giving them away to local Veterans, Active Duty Military, and First Responders. If you or someone you know would like to take advantage of this offer please email us below.

Now is a critical time to stand united in the defense of freedom and the American Dream. There is no better way to do so than by attending the Great American Summit. Visit www.greatamericansummit.com to learn more and reserve tickets.

For press information contact barb@americansnippets.com

Related Images











Image 1: Great American Summit





Great American Summit Irving Texas January 7th and 8th









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment