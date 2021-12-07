Optimi Health Requests Final Inspection for Dealer’s License

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated mushroom brand targeting functional as well as novel psychedelic compounds focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce it has substantially completed construction on its proposed Dealer’s License facility in Princeton, British Columbia and called for final site inspection.



The Optimi team has relentlessly endeavored to build world-class GMP capable facilities from the ground up. Since December of 2020, the Company has been heavily invested in completing its state-of-the-art facilities in full compliance with Health Canada's Directive on Physical Security Requirements for Controlled Substances. As noted in the recently filed annual financials, as of September 30, 2021, $8,586,465 CAD of expenditures was incurred in connection with the construction of these facilities. Following on the Company’s facility update September 14, 2021, the schedule 8 security protocol is commissioned, Argus environmental control system is being installed, curbs and blacktop poured, interior clean walls are erect, HVAC units are mounted, and ancillary cultivation equipment has arrived on site.

Concurrent to the finalization of the dealer’s license submission the Company has now presented its analytical laboratory license for consideration and review. Optimi believes a healthy domestic regulatory environment is a critical and necessary driver of the rigorous safety and security regulations for licensed producers and builds confidence in local production quality and capacity. By adhering to Health Canada guidelines in the development of facilities and practices, Optimi believes it is positioned to exceed initial internal expectations for product excellence and delivery.

“Regulations are critical and necessary for building product safety and efficacy,” notes Company CSO Justin Kirkland. “With the tools we now have available, we are highly confident in our ability to isolate high purity natural psilocybin from our own mushroom harvest. We are looking forward to working with Health Canada, and other global regulatory agencies in order to deliver the finest all-natural products wherever possible.”

The Company has recently completed the purchase of research and development as well as analytical instrumentation which is poised to dramatically ramp up in-house productivity. Upon final approval by the onsite quality assurance team, Optimi will be able to provide assays to include potency testing by high-performance liquid chromatography including a diode array detector that allows for measuring multiple substance at multiple wavelengths (or components) simultaneously. Additional study capability includes potency, stability and identity testing utilizing thin layer chromatography, ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy, and mass spectrometry. The laboratory now provides an advanced ability to test for heavy metals and elemental impurities in compliance with guidelines put forth by the FDA, USP and ICH organizations to protect patients from the risks associated with heavy metal contaminants.

Michael Kydd, regulatory consultant to Optimi states, “The Company is clearly focused on respecting the regulatory process and by so doing, is positioning itself as an undisputed global supply leader through the development of one of Canada's highest-quality GMP-capable facilities. The entire team looks forward to building strong relationships within national and international governments as the industry matures. In my opinion collaboration and communication define excellence, and the work we undertake today with Health Canada positions us to propel Optimi as an industry leader in standards and excellence around the world.”

Optimi Health CEO Bill Ciprick concludes, “I’m extremely proud of our recent and ongoing achievements. The senior leadership team has a strong history of operational and facility management in the cultivation of GMP-certified health products. That experience took time to build, and it now places Optimi Health in contention as a potential North American leader in the production of functional and medicinal mushrooms. Our common outlook is predicated on working together to optimize human development and fundamentally improve the physical, spiritual, and mental well-being of those impacted by serious mental health problems. It is potentially a massive sector, and with all that is going on around the world today, the need for improved health and wellness solutions has never been greater. Once again, our heartfelt thanks for the continued assistance of all our supporters as we grow this exciting and timely enterprise.”

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production. Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.

