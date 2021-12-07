2022 Payments Summit: Topic Lineup Revealed, Including Mobile Payment Trends, Chip Supply Challenges and The Future of Authentication

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of thought leaders from every corner of the industry will come together at the 2022 Payments Summit, hosted by the Secure Technology Alliance. Expert speakers will provide an in-depth look at the technological advances and cross-industry challenges which are shaping the payments landscape.



The 14th Annual Payments Summit will be held February 28 – March 3, 2022, at the Little America Hotel in the heart of Salt Lake City, Utah, alongside the U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting. For more details and to register, visit the event website.

The Payments Summit is the premier payments event of the year providing practical, actionable guidance that can be used to strategically propel the industry forward. Speakers will host thought-provoking presentations and panels focused on three overarching themes: emerging technologies, hot topics and industry game changers.

Those interested in gaining a greater understanding of emerging technologies can attend sessions which will explore:

New advancements in Fintech such as automated consumer payment experiences and Application Programming Interface (API) banking trends

Developments in biometrics, including Fingerprint Cards (FPC), facial scanning and sensor implementation

Mobility Payments for Transportation and MaaS Services



Influential speakers will also touch on the hot topics that are driving payment trends globally, including:

Digital and mobile payments and the growing contactless revolution

Methods for addressing cross-industry chip supply challenges

The Peer-to-peer payment surge and its industry-wide impact

Trending transactions, including buy now, pay later (BNPL) and e-commerce

Emergent payment fraud, EMV 3DS and additional mitigation strategies



The Payments Summit is setting its sights toward the future with informative sessions on the following key industry gamechangers:

Cryptocurrency as a practical payment method

IoT payment platforms and connected device innovations

The evolution of authentication and ID verification, mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) and digital IDs



“Together, the payments industry has worked to overcome pandemic pitfalls and emerge stronger than ever,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The upcoming Payments Summit will allow financial institutions, payment networks, merchants and tech decision-makers to share those successes, reflect on current challenges and develop strategies for building better consumer experiences. These discussions play a critical role in driving innovation throughout the payments ecosystem.”

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment. For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org.

