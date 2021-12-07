Kaltech Corporation to Debut Air Purifier and Deodorizer Product Line in the United States at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltech Co ., Ltd., an innovator in air and water purification and a leader in chemistry and system engineering in Japan, today announced that it will begin selling their air deodorizer and water filtration systems in the United States, debuting at CES 2022, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, in Las Vegas in January 2022. Kaltech has developed the world’s first product line utilizing photocatalytic technology and in 2020, Kaltech dominated Japan’s photocatalytic air purifier industry with 40% of the market share.



Kaltech air purifiers include wearable pendant type "MyAir," wall-mounted type, floor-standing type, and in-vehicle type "DriveAir." Unlike conventional HEPA filters (physical absorption) used in common air purifiers, Kaltech's photocatalytic filter absorbs and decomposes minute airborne bacteria and viruses. It is possible viruses and bacteria collected by HEPA filters can survive in the filter and they cannot break down bad odors. Kaltech's photocatalytic filter instantly decomposes viruses, bacteria, and bad odors creating clean air through the powerful oxidizing power by visible LED light and their proprietary photocatalyst technology.

“We are very excited to start selling in the U.S. market and show users the benefits of our products that are already very successful in Japan,” said Junichi Somei, founder and CEO of Kaltech. “We’re presenting at CES because we believe we’re providing an innovation that should be used in every household and beyond.”

Somei has an extensive background in science and the study of photocatalysts, having researched them since he was in college, where he graduated with a master’s degree in chemical engineering. He worked for SHARP Corporation of Japan for 30 years, where he focused on satellite communications, LED lighting, IOT sensors, and more. He established KALTECH in 2018 after leaving SHARP, inaugurated as its first president and representative.

The photocatalytic technology found in Kaltech’s products has been clinically verified to remove a variety of viruses and bacteria at a higher rate. Notably, since being installed in several rooms in the infectious disease ward of Nihon University Itabashi Hospital, the number of patients with infectious diseases significantly decreased in January 2021.

Kaltech’s photocatalytic technology has been confirmed to be effective against airborne SARS-CoV-2 through joint research from Kaltech, RIKEN and Nihon University School of Medicine. In an experiment in a fixed space, the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 was reduced by 99.9% in about 20 minutes. It was also discovered for the first time, the active oxygen generated by the photocatalyst may have contributed to the degradation of S-protein on the surface of the virus particles, the destruction of the virus membrane and the damage to the virus RNA.

“Our technology is safe and secure, does not generate toxic substances such as ozone and chlorine, and maintenance-free with no need for filter replacement, so it is easy to use and friendly to the household,” said Somei. “It is also quiet at night, so people can sleep comfortably knowing the air around them is clean.”

Kaltech has various plans to expand its lineup of photocatalytic technology products to include a fresh keeper box that prevents bread and fruit from getting moldy outside of a refrigerator, a moisturizing humidifier, a line of commercial products and more.

Kaltech will demonstrate its new product lineup at CES 2022 from January 5-8 at the Venetian Expo (formerly Sands) in Las Vegas, Booth #51144. The lineup includes a space sterilization deodorizer, as well as water purification and hydrogen production demonstrations utilizing Kaltech’s environmentally conscious technology that recycles fiberglass and waste materials from collected glass bottles to create filters that purify air and water.

Devices will be sold at various retailers, including Amazon and Home Depot and will be available for purchase in early 2022.

A Japanese venture company developing and selling products equipped with the company’s proprietary photocatalytic technology that decomposes viruses and odors. The company was established in February 2018 by a former engineer of a major electric equipment manufacturer. The company’s philosophy is “make the benefit of photocatalysts available to everyone in the world.” The company currently sells its own brand of Air purifier and deodorizers for Japanese homes, restaurants, hospitals, and public facilities with made-in-Japan quality throughout the country.

For more information, visit: https://www.kaltec.co.jp/en/

