Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Unveils the Newest Limited-Edition Big Yellow Cup to Celebrate Holidays

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to celebrate 80 years of serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ with the launch of its limited-edition Holiday Cup. From November 1 until December 31, (dates vary by location) the world’s largest barbecue concept’s signature Big Yellow Cup will become a bright and cheerful red – designed with the holidays in mind.

Guests can visit any Dickey’s location and collect the limited-edition cup. A portion of the proceeds from each cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides financial opportunities, safety equipment and overall support for first responders. To date, The Dickey Foundation has donated over $200,000 to local first responders.

“At Dickey’s, we are keeping the party going this holiday season in commemoration of eight decades of serving delicious Texas-style barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “These cups highlight our story and continue to showcase our dedication to helping the communities where we live and work. This is the last specialty cup in our 80th anniversary cup series, and we will return to our signature yellow cup in 2022.”

Prior to the launch of the Holiday Cup, Dickey’s released five more commemorative, limited-edition cups totaling six throughout the year to celebrate its 80th anniversary. All the limited-edition cups supported The Dickey Foundation.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s has over 550 locations across the United States and six other countries and is on track to have over 600 locations by the end of 2021.

In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

