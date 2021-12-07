Cannabeta Realty and Rubin Capital Corp. form Strategic Alliance to Provide Real Estate Brokerage and Financial Advisory Services to the Cannabis Sector

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabeta Realty , a real estate brokerage firm serving cannabis businesses and investors in the tri-state region, and Rubin Capital Corp. (“RCC”), a financial and investment advisory boutique, are pleased to announce their strategic alliance to provide end-to-end real estate and capital market solutions to clients in the cannabis sector. As part of the alliance, Mark Rubin, RCC’s President has joined Cannabeta as a licensed real estate salesperson.



“We’re very excited to partner with Mark to create a comprehensive offering to the cannabis sector. Mark is a perfect fit as he brings over 30 years of complex financial advisory and capital markets expertise, including a dual-focus in the cannabis sector and real estate markets,” said Matte Namer, Cannabeta’s founder. “The new partnership expands Cannabeta’s geographic reach and allows Cannabeta to offer its clients additional expertise by providing holistic and coordinated real estate, M&A and capital raising advisory services. A win-win for all.”

Recently, Mark closed a $42.5 million dollar sale of a one million square foot state-of-the art greenhouse located on Long Island to Columbia Care, a large publicly listed cannabis multi-state operator (“MSO”) and is actively involved with several other MSOs and investors seeking growth and investment opportunities. Mark will continue to lead RCC’s activities in addition to his new role working with Cannabeta.

According to Rubin, “The byzantine state-by-state legal cannabis market is terribly underserved by experienced independent financial and investment advisors because of perceived reputational risk and legal risk associated with the lack of federal legalization.” RCC is not deterred by this perception and has created a unique financial advisory platform to help fill the gap. “Matte and I see a tremendous opportunity to establish RCC and Cannabeta as the premier cannabis-centric real estate brokerage and financial advisory experts in the sector.”

About Cannabeta Realty:

Cannabeta Realty is the first commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in cannabis on the east coast. Sourcing real estate for any type of plant touching cannabis business including dispensaries, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, and lab sites, Cannabeta combines its extensive experience and networks in the tri-state real estate market with deep knowledge around cannabis legislative environments. Cannabeta then uses these and other tools to create tailored strategies and solutions for its clients.

Cannabeta works with a variety of cannabis businesses including large MSOs, cannabis real estate funds, social equity applicants, and family-owned operators. The Cannabeta team has a combined 50+ years of diverse real estate and cannabis experience and has conducted over one billion dollars of real estate transactions. To learn more, visit: https://www.cannabeta.com

About Rubin Capital Corp.:

Rubin Capital Corp. is a financial and investment advisory boutique, which provides bespoke strategic and financial solutions to companies and investors. Over the past several years, RCC has been very active in the burgeoning cannabis sector, advising private and public cannabis companies and investors on capital raising, M&A, business development, and strategic business relationships. Mark Rubin, RCC’s president, has led or materially participated in over $25 billion of M&A and capital market transactions during his 30+ year career. RCC conducts its securities related transactions through GT Securities, Inc., a FINRA registered broker/dealer. To learn more, visit: www.linkedin.com/in/rubincapitalcorp

Media Contact: Zane Bader

Zane@NisonCo.com

470-342-5440

Cannabeta Realty: Matter Namer

m@cannabeta.com