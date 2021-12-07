Rover Metals Announces Infill and Delineation of the Historic Beaver Zone, at Cabin Gold, NT, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada. The focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Program was to discover and delineate new gold zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, the controlling structure for gold at the Cabin Gold Project. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been able to achieve expansion of the economic gold grades at the historic Beaver Zone. The Beaver Zone is situated roughly 400 meters northwest of the Arrow Zone, which was the focus of the Company’s exploration efforts in 2020. In November 2020, the Arrow Zone was delineated as a near surface, 120-meter high-grade ore shoot, open at depth. The Beaver Zone, currently defined as approximately 90 meters in near surface length, is showing potential to extend south-east into the high-grade Arrow Zone, as well as being open to the northwest, and at depth.
Beaver Zone Expansion
The Company is reporting multiple near-surface intercepts of economic gold grades at the Beaver Zone. Highlights of Phase 2 drilling include: new drill hole CL-21-10 which reported 6.4 meters of 4.63 g/t Au (from 42.6m to 49.0m), including 2.6 meters of 7.80 g/t Au; new drill hole CL-21-15 which reported 5.8 meters of 2.13 g/t Au (from 50.0m to 55.8m); new drill hole CL-21-39 which reported 4.6 meters of 2.21 g/t Au (from 11.0m to 15.6m); and new drill hole CL-21-40 which reported 4.5 meters of 0.84 g/t Au (from 13.8m to 18.3m). The results, both confirm and expand upon, historical drilling at Beaver in the 1980s, and have returned higher grades than historical results. The historical drill holes and new holes can be referenced in the drill plan for the Beaver Zone below. A table of significant Beaver Zone drill results greater than 0.5 g/t Au listed by hole and interval can be found at the bottom of this release.
CL-21-10/11 Cross Sections
CL-21-13/14 Cross Sections
CL-21-15 Cross Section
CL-21-16 Cross Section
CL-21-39/40 Cross Sections
The Company’s working hypothesis is that there is a conceptual ore shoot at Beaver trending, and dipping to the northwest in a similar fashion and direction as the Arrow Zone, which lies 400 meters to the southeast of Beaver. The Company commenced an IP ground survey on November 28th, 2021, across the Beaver and Arrow Zones to assist in 3D modelling of the gold mineralization for the delineation of the Phase 3 drill targets for Q1-2022.
Map of Beaver Zone and Arrow Zone IP Survey Lines
Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states: “We are very pleased to have the workings of a new medium-to-high grade ore shoot at Beaver. The goal of the Phase 2 Program at Cabin was to open-up the 15 km of near surface iron formation at the project, and to delineate additional zones for a deeper Phase 3 drill program in Q1-2022. We believe that in addition to our success in the Beaver Zone we are poised for significant expansion of gold mineralization at the historic Andrew Zone as well. Based on the initial sampling results received from the Andrew Zone, we have sent more samples to the lab as we believe the mineralized intervals are longer than what initially sampled in the field at the start of the program. A map of the Bugow Iron Formation, showing the current understanding and interpretation of the delineated zones as well as new 2021 IP anomaly discoveries can be found below.”
Map of the Bugow Iron Formation
Tables of Significant Drill Results
|Hole ID
|Easting83z11
|Northing83z11
|Elevation (m)
|Total Depth
|Dip
|Azimuth
|CL-21-10
|559060
|7005770
|176
|74
|-45
|230
|CL-21-11
|559061
|7005770
|176
|146
|-65
|230
|CL-21-12
|559062
|7005769
|176
|93.75
|-55
|195
|CL-21-13
|559020
|7005800
|175
|62
|-45
|230
|CL-21-14
|559020
|7005800
|175
|95
|-65
|230
|CL-21-15
|559020
|7005800
|175
|83
|-45
|190
|CL-21-16
|559020
|7005800
|175
|80
|-45
|260
|CL-21-39
|559067
|7005755
|177
|53
|-45
|230
|CL-21-40
|559067
|7005755
|177
|77
|-55
|250
|Hole ID
|Sample ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|CL-21-10
|V749212
|42.6
|43.1
|0.5
|1.17
|CL-21-10
|V749213
|43.1
|43.6
|0.5
|1.62
|CL-21-10
|V749214
|43.6
|44.1
|0.5
|0.95
|CL-21-10
|V749215
|44.1
|44.6
|0.5
|2.88
|CL-21-10
|V749216
|44.6
|45.1
|0.5
|7.32
|CL-21-10
|V749218
|45.1
|45.6
|0.5
|6.51
|CL-21-10
|V749219
|45.6
|45.9
|0.3
|22.40
|CL-21-10
|V749217
|45.9
|46.4
|0.5
|5.40
|CL-21-10
|V749221
|46.4
|46.7
|0.3
|8.33
|CL-21-10
|V749222
|46.7
|47.2
|0.5
|1.43
|CL-21-10
|V749223
|47.2
|47.7
|0.5
|0.42
|CL-21-10
|V749224
|47.7
|48.2
|0.5
|1.45
|CL-21-10
|V749225
|48.2
|49.0
|0.8
|7.30
|Hole ID
|Sample ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|CL-21-13
|V749421
|41.57
|41.97
|0.40
|0.51
|CL-21-13
|V749422
|41.97
|42.38
|0.41
|0.20
|CL-21-13
|V749423
|42.38
|42.75
|0.37
|3.39
|CL-21-13
|V749424
|42.75
|43.09
|0.34
|0.31
|CL-21-13
|V749425
|43.09
|43.59
|0.50
|0.04
|CL-21-13
|V749426
|43.59
|44.00
|0.41
|1.78
|CL-21-13
|V749427
|44.00
|44.53
|0.53
|0.76
|Hole ID
|Sample ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|CL-21-14
|V749467
|70.70
|71.00
|0.30
|0.62
|CL-21-14
|V749468
|71.00
|71.43
|0.43
|0.51
|CL-21-14
|V749469
|71.43
|71.81
|0.38
|1.52
|CL-21-14
|V749470
|71.81
|72.16
|0.35
|0.41
|CL-21-14
|V749471
|72.16
|72.56
|0.40
|1.59
|CL-21-14
|V749472
|72.56
|72.9
|0.34
|5.48
|Hole ID
|Sample ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|CL-21-15
|V749507
|50.00
|50.50
|0.50
|0.70
|CL-21-15
|V749508
|50.50
|51.03
|0.53
|1.10
|CL-21-15
|V749509
|51.03
|51.48
|0.45
|0.41
|CL-21-15
|V749510
|51.48
|52.16
|0.68
|0.39
|CL-21-15
|V749511
|52.16
|52.87
|0.71
|5.05
|CL-21-15
|V749512
|52.87
|53.23
|0.36
|9.64
|CL-21-15
|V749513
|53.23
|53.63
|0.40
|4.29
|CL-21-15
|V749514
|53.63
|53.97
|0.34
|1.54
|CL-21-15
|V749515
|53.97
|54.29
|0.32
|0.45
|CL-21-15
|V749516
|54.29
|54.62
|0.33
|2.79
|CL-21-15
|V749517
|54.62
|55.36
|0.74
|0.21
|CL-21-15
|V749518
|55.36
|55.75
|0.39
|0.83
|Hole ID
|Sample ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|CL-21-39
|V748418
|11.00
|11.90
|0.90
|1.39
|CL-21-39
|V748419
|11.90
|12.20
|0.30
|0.96
|CL-21-39
|V748420
|12.20
|12.94
|0.74
|0.61
|CL-21-39
|V748421
|12.94
|13.36
|0.42
|1.13
|CL-21-39
|V748422
|13.36
|14.00
|0.64
|7.96
|CL-21-39
|V748423
|14.00
|14.52
|0.52
|2.72
|CL-21-39
|V748424
|14.52
|15.00
|0.48
|1.60
|CL-21-39
|V748425
|15.00
|15.62
|0.62
|0.74
|Hole ID
|Sample ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|CL-21-40
|V748392
|43.53
|43.83
|0.30
|4.09
|CL-21-40
|V748393
|43.83
|44.29
|0.46
|3.17
|CL-21-40
|V748394
|44.29
|44.57
|0.28
|1.71
|CL-21-40
|V748395
|44.57
|45.10
|0.53
|1.03
|CL-21-40
|V748396
|45.10
|45.47
|0.37
|1.43
|CL-21-40
|V748397
|45.47
|45.93
|0.46
|2.99
|CL-21-40
|V748398
|45.93
|46.60
|0.67
|0.25
|CL-21-40
|V748399
|46.60
|47.15
|0.55
|0.69
Technical information in this news release has been approved by David White, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of Rover and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
About Rover Metals
Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company commenced Phase 2 Exploration at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project in the summer of 2021, and Phase 2 Exploration work continues at Cabin Gold through to the date of this release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Judson Culter”
Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact:
Email: info@rovermetals.com
Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617
