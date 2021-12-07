Hemp Living Wholesale is Proud to Announce Their New Line of HHC Products, Including Cartridges, Dabs, Disposables, and Gummies

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As government agencies continue to ban Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC, HHC products are quickly becoming the most sought-after cannabinoids in the legal hemp market.

According to Don Engelhardt, Sales Director at Hemp Living, "HHC is the hottest line of products right now. It has almost identical effects to THC, but it's a completely different cannabinoid, making it legal in states that have regulated Delta 8 or Delta 10. Some evidence even suggests that HHC might not show up on a standard drug screening. The greatest attribute of HHC may prove to be its impressive shelf life." Engelhardt continues, "While Delta 9 THC is the most naturally abundant cannabinoid, it breaks down rapidly due to oxidation. HHC's extra hydrogen atoms protect it from oxygen exposure and breakdown."

Hemp Living HHC products are derived from hemp and contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. In accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill, these products are federally legal. You can get these and other innovative products for retail purchase at www.hemplivingusa.com and for wholesale and distribution at www.hemplivingwholesale.com .

Press Contact: A.J. Jacunski, Director of Marketing and Product Development

Phone: 414.885.2024

Email: info@hemplivingwholesale.com

About Hemp Living:

Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Milwaukee, WI. Their HHC, Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products ranging from Flower, Dabs, Cartridges, and Edibles, have made them a nationally-recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources their hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts 3rd-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality HHC products.

