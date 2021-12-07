IVANS Index November 2021 Results Released

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS® today announced the November 2021 results of the IVANS Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. Year over year, nearly all lines of business, except Workers’ Compensation, experienced an uptick in average premium renewal rate. Month over month, premium renewal rates increased for lines of business including Commercial Auto, Business Owners’ Policy (BOP), General Liability and Workers’ Compensation. Commercial Property and Umbrella premium renewal rates decreased.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for November 2021 highlights include:

Commercial Auto: 4.89%, up from 4.64% last month.

BOP: 5.74%, up from 5.24% at the end of October.

General Liability: 4.27%, up from 4.18% the month prior.

Commercial Property: 5.77%, down from 5.93% in October.

Umbrella: 4.97%, down from 5.02% the month prior.

Workers’ Compensation: -0.75%, up from -1.57% last month.

“The November results of the IVANS Index indicates a continued hardening of the market with month-over-month premium renewal rates rising for most lines of business,” said Kathy Hrach, vice president of Product Management, IVANS Insurance Services. “Year-over-year average premium renewal rates remain consistent with previous months with Workers’ Compensation being the only line of business in the negative territory, despite rising to its highest average since May 2017.”

Released monthly, IVANS Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the IVANS Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 33,000 agencies and 430 insurers and MGAs, the IVANS Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. IVANS Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete November 2021 IVANS Index report here.

