Fractus Learning Use State Data Insights to Recommend the Most Popular Gifts and Toys This Christmas, State-By-State

Pewaukee, WI, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas is here once again, and with it comes the ever-difficult task of finding the right gift or toy for the children in your family. Sure, they want it all, but how can you be sure that their gift is trending, and is likely to be a hit?

Enter Fractus Learning. With millions of visitors frequently visiting their website that helps parents and teachers educate and raise happy, well-rounded kids, they have the ability to analyze their rich website user data and pinpoint the most popular Christmas gifts this year across American states.

The methodology is simple but vastly informative. Across the year they create many guides, information articles, features and reviews of toys and gifts across a wide range of industries, including technology and education. In late November, they analyze their content pieces and rank them by popularity, alongside identifying the states in which readers and visitors are located. The output is a concrete list of popular Christmas gifts in US states, backed up by data.

Below, we outline the findings of the Fractus Learning data insights, and highlight what the most popular Christmas gifts are across American states:

Squishmallows

Popular in Delaware, Kentucky, Hawaii, Nebraska, and New Hampshire

The breakout toy of 2021 according to Fractus Learning, are Squishmallows plush toys. If you have kids then you’re likely already well-aware of these cute, huggable toys, but if you live in any of the states listed above, the data says these should be top of your shopping list.

RC Trucks

Popular in Florida, Illinois, District of Columbia, California, and North Carolina

The ever-present remote-control truck has made a phenomenal comeback this year according to Fractus Learning data. Not only are they immensely fun to play with, but they can be used at home and outdoors, encouraging kids to make use of their environments.

Rock Tumblers

Popular in Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, and Texas

Fractus Learning data suggests that rock tumbling was very popular in the Great Lakes region and peaks in Wisconsin but becomes less popular in Arkansas and Louisiana. Whilst this could be because of the weather or the availability of rocks in each location, Upper Midwest residents should certainly consider rock tumblers as their choice of gift.

Telescopes

Popular in California, Texas, Alabama, Maryland, and Georgia

If you live in any of these states, the data suggests you should set you sights sky high. Although historic insights in 2017 suggested interest faded for telescopes and binoculars from east to west, this year the data indicates that the southern half of the US are very interested in both products. Add them to the list!

Legos

Popular in South Dakota, Washington, District of Columbia, Oregon, and Alaska

Another staple of toy buying season and an excellent way to ignite creativity and fun.is Legos. South Dakota residents appear to be the most willing to purchase Legos this year according to Fractus Learning data, with Washington coming in a close second.

Ant Farms

Popular in Vermont, Montana, District of Columbia, West Virginia and Maine

A new entry on the Fractus Learning most popular Christmas gift list for 2021 are Ant Farms. A great way to bring the world inside, their easy to take care of, easy to clean up, and mesmerizing to watch. Ant farms are particularly popular in the northeast, with Vermont showing the most interest of all US states.

Discover what else made the list and find your state

Didn’t see your state in the list above and unsure what to buy? You can discover the most popular Christmas gifts this year state-by-state via the Fractus Learning website, backed up vast user data. It’s a unique and interesting way to find the perfect toy for 2021.

More Information:

Fractus Learning is a global team of expert educators, leaders, makers and creators working passionately to share the best techniques, tools and toys for meaningful learning. From Lego Technic sets to robotics, to board games and books, we work directly with educators, advertisers, entrepreneurs and developers to promote the latest and greatest products and practices impacting learning today. Learn more via the website: https://www.fractuslearning.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/fractus-learning-use-state-data-insights-to-recommend-the-most-popular-gifts-and-toys-this-christmas-state-by-state/