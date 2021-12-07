Plushy: Announcing The Flat Pack Sofa In A Box, Revolutionising Sofa Purchasing And Assembly In The UK And Beyond

Nottingham, United Kingdom, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sofa manufacturing industry has long suffered with one glaring issue – sofas are big, making them difficult to transport, and even trickier to squeeze into customers’ homes.

Many manufacturers have tried to create flat pack options that require self-build to combat this issue, with varying degrees of success. However, with lackluster designs and incredibly complex assembly, nobody managed to crack the market – until now.

Plushy is the first flat pack sofa that is truly easy-to-move and to self-assemble. Undeniably comfy, cosy, and ridiculously creative, they may be the first in a widespread movement within the industry to provide quality products with beautiful designs that are available in flat pack formats, and best of all, can be built without the need for tools.

Below, we take a closer look at Plushy and their iconic flat pack sofa in a box, and what impact it could have on the sofa manufacturing industry moving forward:

Revolutionising the sofa manufacturing and buying process

Sofa manufacturers and customers have had to, until now, put up with the many annoyances when designing, building, purchasing, and delivering sofas, including:

The need for the sofa to be built before it can be delivered

Extended lead times for delivery

The transportation from the manufacturer to the customers property

The difficulties faced when trying to squeeze sofas through doorways and hallways

Plushy have managed to resolve all of these issues through their dedication to revolutionise the sofa manufacturing process. Whereas many sofa companies can only build your sofa once it’s been purchased, Plushy can manufacture and box theirs ahead of schedule, eliminating the excruciating delivery lead time associated with the industry. This approach could be a game changer. Companies like Plushy can mass-produce ahead of schedule, drastically cutting lead times and offer delivery in just 5-7 days.

However, where other have failed design-wise, Plushy are leading the way. Their creative team have created a product line that is truly attractive, that has all of the quality you’d associate with a high-end sofa, and that can be built with ease from the comfort of your home.

Creating a sofa that looks great, feels great, and is easy to assemble

Perhaps the deciding factor in how Plushy managed to crack the sofa in a box market was that, as a brand, they truly understand the importance of the household sofa.

Providing a product that is flat pack and easy to assemble helps to solve a tremendous problem, but sofas are more than just a piece of furniture, they are the soul of your home. Sofas are our safe place, a designated space to unwind, to watch films with the kids, to get lost in a good book, to eat dinner, to flop onto after a hard day’s work, and so much more. This is exactly why they set out to create something new, that solves manufacturing problems and meets the aesthetic and quality demands of customers.

The sofa in a box from Plushy boasts the following features:

Delivered in 5-7 days with convenient manageable sized boxes

Super easy assembly – no tools required

Fits through super-tight spaces allowing you to effortlessly navigate tight hallways and even tighter doorways

Designed by a creative team in the UK

Is this the future of sofas?

We certainly hope so. One thing that we do know is that Plushy have created a product line and a brand that truly resonates with customers from all walks of life and solves many of the problems long associated with building and buying sofas.

More Information:

Plushy are the creators of the sofa in a box, the first truly easy-to-move, self-assembly sofa. Designed and manufactured in the UK, their product line also consists of snugglers, footstools and chairs. They pride themselves on the comfiness of their furniture, creating unique and forget-me-not looking products that are sturdy, spring, supportive, soft, and super easy to assemble. Learn more via the website: https://www.plushy.co.uk/

https://thenewsfront.com/plushy-announcing-the-flat-pack-sofa-in-a-box-revolutionising-sofa-purchasing-and-assembly-in-the-uk-and-beyond/