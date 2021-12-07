CloudBolt 2022 Predictions: The New Cloud Order Accelerates, Requires Evolution to Cloud Governance

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise hybrid cloud management leader CloudBolt Software today released its predictions for cloud management in 2022 and beyond.

Hybrid cloud now reigns supreme as the enterprise IT infrastructure of choice. But as cloud architectures grow more complex and more tools and platforms are added, cloud management can easily become overwhelming and fall behind. Visibility, interoperability, sustainability, cost optimization and simplicity will be crucial in ensuring cloud management stays ahead of evolving cloud challenges.

Siloed Management Will Shift to Organizational Governance. As cloud architectures integrate more tools and grow more complex over time, interoperability between systems diminishes, as does visibility. This is exacerbated by many siloed departments making decisions that are oriented toward whatever is best for individual departments and not aligned with the organization as a whole.



In order to reduce the headaches of adopting new tools and technologies, and gain the visibility and interoperability hybrid clouds need, organizations must shift from managing siloed platforms to a holistic governance approach with seamless interoperability and 360-degree visibility across the entire infrastructure.



Google Will Position Itself as the "Easy Button" of Public Clouds. Of the Big Three cloud providers, Google is openly recognized as the third-place contender. However, GCP is still hungry and motivated to increase customer adoption. Rather than monetizing its existing customers by creating new products and services, Google has an acquisition strategy based on making its solutions easy to use and easily available.



There is a unique advantage in GCP’s simplicity, as AWS and Azure will likely fall deeper into monetization strategies where they're adding more services to increase profits from their existing base. The inherent complexity that grows from this will be an opportunity for Google to distinguish itself by being the “easy-button” cloud provider.



May the Greenest Cloud Win – The Big Three Will Battle for Supremacy in Sustainability. The results from a recent Cloudbolt Industry Insights report prove that IT leaders are all in on sustainability. Believe it or not, four fifths (79%) of IT leaders said they would pay more money to do business with a vendor that incorporates sustainability into their business model. Over a quarter (27%) said they would pay 6-10% more, and over one third (35%) said they would pay 11-15% more.



This means sustainability will be a new battlefield for the Big Three cloud providers. If customers want to do business with greener providers, the providers will fight to out-green each other. The more green choices customers have, the lower prices for green products and services will become. This is great for the planet and the market.



Something’s Gotta Give – Custom Code Can’t Do It All. According to CloudBolt’s Industry Insights report, The Truth About Hybrid Cloud and Digital Transformation , 76% of IT leaders rely on custom coding for integrating automation tools. These organizations simply pay in-house developers and/or third-party contractors to write custom-coded integrations as needed.



But while the need for automation is growing, budgets and personnel are not. There will come a point where there are no more bodies to write custom code, no more budget to hire more contractors, and no more resources to manage it all. Organizations will by necessity reduce their dependence on custom coding by investing in codeless integration platforms. These deep, pre-built integrations can be reused, governance is built in via policy, and the vendor maintains the integration, not the customer.



Cost Efficiency Will Evolve Into Cost Optimization. Cost efficiency and cost optimization sound similar, but they’re actually two different things. Cost efficiency refers to isolated, one-time decisions that save money but don't fundamentally address the root causes of waste and overages. Cost optimization is a culture of awareness, shared responsibility and automated processes that continually evolves to eliminate waste and overages.



With a cost-optimization approach, organizations have 360-degree visibility across all clouds, and processes are automated with built-in guardrails and notification systems. For example, if an engineer forgets to dismantle a development environment when it’s no longer in use, they would automatically receive a reminder to do so. Instead of relying on individuals to check recommitments and record results in a spreadsheet, the checking is done automatically at regular intervals.



A cost-efficiency approach simply can’t scale enough to address the growing costs of cloud. In 2022 and beyond, companies will need to understand this and implement cost optimization strategies to keep budgets under control.

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for cloud integrations, self-service IT, cost optimization, and security, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists. In addition, CloudBolt is a 2020 CODiE award winner for best cloud management and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .