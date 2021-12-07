SoberBuddy Is Accepting Funding for New Wave of Sobriety

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoberBuddy , an evidence-based virtual drug and alcohol recovery coach, today announced that it is accepting investments through crowdfunding that will run through the first quarter of 2022 to develop the next phase of its app.



“By releasing negative stigmas around addiction, SoberBuddy is creating a culture of access to emotional and physical well-being by giving people the power to privately and affordably obtain helpful resources via our SoberBuddy platform at their own convenience,” said SoberBuddy CEO, Tara Schiller. "This funding will enable us to enhance our user experience to increase sober outcomes."



SoberBuddy pairs evidence-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) with specific behavioral and emotional patterns observed in thousands of patients at unique stages. Using this information, SoberBuddy has created more than 2,000 bite-sized challenges, check-ins and other activities that help individuals feel connected and empowered.

Emotional barriers such as shame from stigma and physical hurdles such as cost, time, and accessibility are among the top obstacles preventing people from getting proper addiction support. SoberBuddy allows them to access evidence-based techniques for recovery in an easy, barrier-free format.

SoberBuddy is offering securities through Dalmore Group, LLC ("Dalmore") , a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Dalmore specializes in helping companies raise capital online at scale through Regulation Crowd Funding ("CF").

"We are proud to facilitate SoberBuddy's Regulation CF offering and are honored to be part of their mission to end shame around addiction and increase the awareness of virtual recovery resources," said Ricardo Gonzalez, Compliance Officer of Dalmore Group.

SoberBuddy currently has more than 30,000 users who currently use its services. It plans to grow its user base exponentially with this investment.

If you’re interested in owning shares in a forward-thinking startup that’s transforming an industry, visit invest.yoursoberbuddy.com .

ABOUT SOBERBUDDY

SoberBuddy is on a mission to stamp out shame surrounding drug and alcohol addiction, and improve physical and emotional access to care through technology. By offering a virtual drug and alcohol recovery coach in app form, anyone seeking a sober lifestyle change can access the tools they need in an easy-to-use, inexpensive, and private way. SoberBuddy is helping people take back the power over their recovery journey by giving them access to the care they need on their own terms. To learn more about SoberBuddy, visit the company website at yoursoberbuddy.com . The Your SoberBuddy app is currently available at the iOS and Play App Stores.

Disclaimer:

SoberBuddy is offering securities under Regulation CF through Dalmore Group, LLC (“Dalmore”). Dalmore is a registered broker-dealer, and member FINRA/SIPC. Investments made under Regulation CF involve a high degree of risk and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest. Furthermore, this profile may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Investors should review the risks and disclosures in the offering's draft. The contents of this profile are meant to be a summary of the information found in the company’s Form C. Before making an investment decision, investors should review the company’s Form C for a complete description of its business and offering information, a copy of which may be found both here and below