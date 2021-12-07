Scout Sports & Entertainment Gets the Nod from Front Office Sports as a 2021 Best Employer in Sports

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Front Office Sports, a media brand providing business leaders with news and actionable insights on the business of sports, has recognized the team at Scout Sports and Entertainment , a division of Horizon Media, as a Best Employer in Sports. The award recognizes organizations across the sports industry that demonstrate leadership, a commitment to diversity, and employee wellbeing. Honorees cultivate a top-notch company culture and a strong work-life balance. With this year’s recognition, Scout is one of only 5 companies to claim a spot on the list every year since its inception in 2019.



“We’ve created a culture at Scout that inspires innovation and creativity through team-oriented approaches and mindsets. From COVID-driven pivots to meaningful commitments to DEI initiatives, we’re excited about what we’ve accomplished together and the direction of the company moving forward,” said Michael Neuman, Founder and Managing Partner at Scout. “This recognition from Front Office Sports is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our colleagues, and I’m immensely proud of the entire organization, what we’ve built, and how we deliver for clients.”

The list is based on the results of a survey of sports industry professionals, which gathers insights into topics like company culture, diversity, advancement opportunity, compensation, trust, and the likelihood to recommend their work environment. The winners of the award represent the top fifteen percent of participants.

The full list of organizations named to the Best Employers in Sports Class of 2021 can be found here.

Scout Sports & Entertainment

Scout is the sports, entertainment, experiential, measurement and property consulting division of Horizon Media Inc., the largest U.S. media agency, delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the world’s most innovative and ambitious brands. A nationally recognized and award-winning agency, Scout offers a full range of marketing capabilities, including sponsorship consulting, research, negotiation, strategy, partnership acquisition, activation, and endorsements. Other disciplines include media property creation, media rights and the most comprehensive sponsorship analytics across all verticals of measurement and media type. The division was launched and led by Michael A. Neuman, a recognized leader in sports marketing, sponsorship, and marketing partnerships.

Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc. , the largest media agency in the U.S. according to AdAge , delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles, and Toronto , the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

About Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports (FOS) is one of the most influential media brands covering the $600 billion business of sports. Through its original reporting, daily newsletters, and social channels, it reaches 2M business professionals and generates more than 20M digital impressions monthly. The FOS portfolio of awards including Rising 25 and Best Employers in Sports are seen as a benchmark for the industry. For more information, go to frontofficesports.com or follow us @FOS on Twitter and @frontofficesports on Instagram.

