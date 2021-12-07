TCN Worldwide Announces Pete Alveal as a Regional Vice President

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, has announced the appointment of Pete Alveal, Principal of Premier Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide in Indianapolis as the central regional vice president. In this role, Alveal will serve as an advisor to the member firms located within this region as well as act as a liaison with TCN Worldwide’s corporate headquarters.

“At TCN Worldwide, we are committed to continually enhancing the level of collaboration and communication between our member firms,” stated Ross Ford. “The role of regional vice president is an important one in our organization. Together, TCN’s regional vice presidents make a tremendous impact, enhancing regional initiatives while building synergy within their respective regions and throughout the organization as a whole.”

Ross Ford added, “We are extremely pleased to announce Pete Alveal as a regional vice president for TCN Worldwide. It’s our ability to attract and retain professionals of Pete’s caliber that has made TCN Worldwide the successful organization it is today and we welcome him into the role of Central Region Vice President.”

Founded in 2005, Premier Commercial Real Estate has a long-standing history of working with individuals, regional, national and international corporations across all sectors. The management team of Premier Commercial Real Estate has more than 40 years of combined experience providing Real Estate solutions to their clients locally and across the country.

With over 25 years of National Corporate Tenant Representation, and a high-profile client following, Pete Alveal has experience providing Real Estate solutions to clients locally and across the country. His diverse knowledge across various disciplines; Office, Industrial, Retail, Land, Medical, and Investment Real Estate, allows him to deliver a comprehensive, client-oriented approach to commercial real estate.

About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $38.5 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals. For more information on TCN Worldwide, visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

# # #

Attachment