Rickey Bevington of Georgia Public Broadcasting Named President of the World Affairs Council of Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Affairs Council of Atlanta announced today that Rickey Bevington, senior correspondent with Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), will become its next president effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The council, a nonpartisan membership organization whose vision is to inspire Atlanta to lead globally, is affiliated with Georgia State University. Bevington will hold an appointment as an executive in residence with the university’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

During her 15 years at GPB, Bevington has held leadership positions both on and off the airwaves. As host and executive producer of multiple television and radio programs, her work was recognized with two Emmy Awards. She hosted “Ask The Mayor” with Atlanta’s Keisha Lance Bottoms and interviewed numerous public figures including former President Jimmy Carter, former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Under her tenure as news director, GPB won the organization’s first national Edward R. Murrow award for journalism excellence. Bevington also led GPB’s newsroom transformation into a multi-bureau, all-platform operation. She regularly moderates candidate debates for the Atlanta Press Club and moderated the World Affairs Council’s International Women’s Day events between 2016 and 2020.

Bevington has significant international expertise through her work as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations’ Local Journalists Initiative, the German Marshall Fund, Climate Action Women, the French-American Foundation, and the Georgia Council for International Visitors among other organizations.

“Rickey Bevington possesses a broad global understanding that prepares her well to be the next president of the World Affairs Council,” said Dennis Lockhart, retired president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and co-chair of the presidential search committee. Lockhart, who served as inaugural chair of the council in 2010, added, “Her experience as a journalist will be invaluable as the council moves forward with the digital content and outreach strategies developed during the pandemic.”

Commenting on her appointment, Dean Richard Phillips of the Robinson College of Business said, “On top of excelling as president of the council, Rickey’s perspective will enrich our academic environment in numerous ways, and we look forward to having her champion Robinson and Georgia State students. We also are excited to support her efforts to advance the development of early-career professionals in the World Affairs Council Young Leaders, whose members are under 35 and keen to become more globally aware and connected.”

“As citizens of the world develop deeper conversations and collaboration on shared challenges ranging from climate change to public health to our economy, there’s never been a more pivotal time for Atlanta to embrace its position as a global leader,” said Bevington. “I’m excited to hit the ground running in 2022.”

Rickey Bevington holds a B.A. from Barnard College of Columbia University. She succeeds Ambassador Charles Shapiro, who was appointed president in 2014 and will retire at the end of 2021.

The mission of the World Affairs Council is to provide a forum for informed discussion of the global affairs that impact metro Atlanta and to support the city’s transformation into an international economic hub. It is affiliated with Georgia State University, the J. Mack Robinson College of Business, and the World Affairs Councils of America. Learn more at wacatlanta.org.

