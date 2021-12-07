Stryten Energy Strengthens Battery Production Capacity with Acquisition of Tulip Richardson Manufacturing

Alpharetta, Georgia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Tulip Richardson Manufacturing (TRM), a manufacturer of proprietary and custom injection molding products serving the industrial lead battery, automotive and consumer markets.

The acquisition of TRM complements Stryten’s existing battery component manufacturing with plastics recycling, engineered resins production and plastics molding capabilities. TRM has three distinct ISO 9001:2015 certified operating divisions: Plastic Injection Molding, Engineered Resin and Cold Form Lead. TRM and its four manufacturing facilities in Columbus, IN; Niagara Falls, NY; Milwaukee, WI; and Buffalo, NY, will join Stryten Energy’s battery and component manufacturing facility footprint under the Stryten Energy company name.

“TRM has been a valued supplier to Stryten Energy and is key to helping grow our manufacturing capacity of premier energy storage solutions,” said Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer of Stryten Energy. “We are excited to welcome the more than 500 talented TRM employees into the Stryten Energy family as we work together to reliably meet the needs of our customers for high-quality and top-performing energy storage solutions. Stryten Energy is committed to expanding output and maximizing capacity to deliver the materials and components TRM’s customers need now and into the future.”

“We are pleased to join the Stryten Energy team and are confident under their ownership, we will have the operational expertise and strong financial backing needed to accelerate the expansion of production capacity across our manufacturing footprint to better serve our customers,” said Craig Kellogg, Chief Executive Officer of Tulip Richardson Manufacturing. “TRM’s customers and partners will benefit from Stryten Energy’s focus on manufacturing excellence and delivering quality products and service.”

About TRM

Tulip Richardson Manufacturing (TRM) was formed in 2019 with the merger of Richardson Molding, LLC and Tulip Molded Plastics Corporation. TRM is a leading manufacturer of proprietary and custom injection molding products serving the industrial lead-acid battery, automotive and consumer markets. Additionally, Tulip has a strong reputation as a manufacturer of lead terminals and reprocessed polypropylene. TRM, headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, has locations in Buffalo, NY; Columbus, IN; Indianapolis, IN; and Niagara Falls, NY, with over 135 injection molding presses ranging from 10T to 1,500T.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.