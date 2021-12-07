SecureLink Announces SOC 2 Type II Certification

SecureLink’s own solutions help validate its internal access controls against highest industry standards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureLink, a leader in critical access management, today announced the successful completion of the audit to obtain the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification.

Designed specifically for service providers, a SOC 2 audit is conducted to validate the internal controls related to one or more Trust Service Criteria (TSC). These criteria include Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). More than just an audit of a service provider’s internal controls design and implementation, the SOC 2 Type II also examines the effectiveness of those controls over a set period—usually a minimum of six months—ensuring that client data and assets are protected at all times.

"The SOC 2 certification is a welcome validation of our own technology and access controls," said Joel Burleson-Davis, Chief Technology Officer of SecureLink. "As a company committed to helping organizations secure their networks, systems and data, it’s essential that our internal security measures reflect the highest industry standards. Better yet, customers can be assured that we use SecureLink solutions to fulfill the SOC 2 security criteria. At a time when cyber attacks are on the rise, we will continue to provide cutting-edge critical access management solutions that secure our own and our customers’ networks from ongoing threats.”

SecureLink uses its Enterprise Access and Customer Connect products to safeguard its critical assets—as well as those of its customers. These trusted solutions achieve the goals in the TSC related to Security by providing simple and secure remote access for when vendors connect to SecureLink’s network, as well as when SecureLink connects to organizational networks.

SecureLink continues to innovate in the critical access management space, which is fast becoming an essential piece of organizations’ overall cybersecurity infrastructure. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, SecureLink accelerated its growth by securing a strategic investment from private equity firm Cove Hill Partners and acquiring data governance company Maize Analytics. These new investments and technologies have allowed SecureLink to expand its offerings of comprehensive solutions to help organizations across industries secure their most critical and highest-risk access points and protect against increasingly frequent and sophisticated cyber attacks.

A copy of SecureLink’s System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit and certification is available for clients upon request.

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the industry leader in critical access management, empowering organizations to secure access to their most valuable assets, including networks, systems, and data. By leveraging Zero Trust principles , machine learning, and artificial intelligence, SecureLink provides comprehensive security solutions to govern, control, monitor, and audit the most critical and highest risk access points. Organizations across multiple industries -- including healthcare , manufacturing , government , legal , and gaming -- trust SecureLink to secure all forms of critical access, from remote access for third parties to access to critical infrastructure, regulated information, IT, and OT.

For more information visit: www.securelink.com