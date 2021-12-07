ORBCOMM Introduces Next-Gen, Global Asset Management Solution for Multiple Industries

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has launched a cost-effective, flexible asset management solution enabled by its new GT 1030 global LTE telematics device targeted for tracking and monitoring all types of assets used in the transportation, container and heavy equipment markets. ORBCOMM’s next-gen solution is built to support mixed equipment fleets, delivering global cellular connectivity, cost-efficient SIM management along with the latest wireless technologies to support a variety of customer use cases for managing assets anywhere in the world.

With global LTE communications and fallback to 3G/2G networks, ORBCOMM’s latest asset management solution provides faster and more reliable coverage in the Americas through Europe to Australia and Japan. The solution features an embedded global SIM card that allows devices to switch networks seamlessly and affordably between geographies with the certifications and type approvals to meet the needs of international operators. It also includes integrated GPS and cellular antennas for discrete and easy installation, which is ideal for deterring theft and tampering. The solution’s higher battery capacity ensures connectivity when external power is lost for long-lasting performance in the field. With up to four digital and analog inputs, the versatile solution offers multiple connectivity options as well as Bluetooth BLE support for wireless sensors supporting multiple industrial IoT applications. In addition, the advanced solution integrates with all of ORBCOMM’s Cloud-based platforms, enabling fleet customers to manage all of their assets in a single, unified portal and leverage deep data analytics across their business for streamlined operations.

For transportation and container customers, ORBCOMM’s feature-rich solution provides visibility into the location and operational status of fixed and mobile transport assets such as chassis, delivery trucks and service vehicles, improving fleet management and increasing cost savings. The solution’s geofence capability helps fleet owners keep track of when assets enter or exit specific regions for maximum security and accurate, reliable fleet tracking. The solution also helps fleet owners optimize inventory management by assessing asset pools at different locations to properly allocate resources and reduce dwell times. For improvements in asset utilization, customers can easily identify idle and underutilized assets to quickly get them back into circulation and generating revenue. Moreover, by providing accurate ETA’s, on-time deliveries and precise billing, fleet owners can provide higher levels of customer service.

The compact, ruggedized solution is also ideal for tracking and monitoring all types of fixed, portable and mobile assets in the demanding heavy equipment and construction markets to gain additional insights into how the equipment is being used and how well it is functioning. The solution’s enhanced global coverage allows fleets to readily move equipment around the world, leveraging cost-effective, flexible IoT data rates and plans to minimize overages. By connecting equipment and other business systems in a network of digital data, fleet owners can also improve worksite efficiency and project profitability. Lastly, the solution reduces operational costs by turning data into insights to improve asset utilization, minimize machine downtime and reduce labor, equipment, fuel, and maintenance expenses.

“ORBCOMM is a proven leader in driving innovation in the industrial IoT to meet our fleet customers’ need for increased power, flexibility and cost-efficiency as well as visibility to multiple asset types through one comprehensive platform,” said Dana Znamova, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of Product Management. “ORBCOMM’s next-gen, global asset management solution meets all of these requirements and more through enhanced features, faster, more reliable connectivity along with actionable data to deliver long-term ROI to our transportation, container and heavy equipment customers.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

