Seoul Robotics Introduces First-of-its-Kind LiDAR Deployment Kit

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the first 3D computer vision company to commercialize deep learning AI to power the future of mobility, today introduced Endeavor, the latest iteration of the company’s plug-and-play LiDAR perception system. This all-in-one deployment kit is equipped with SENSR, the company’s proprietary perception software that uses deep learning to analyze and understand 3D data, as well as LiDAR sensors and a Graphical Processing Unit. Endeavor can connect up to eight 32-beam rotating sensors at one time, capturing a surface area of up to 50,000 square meters.



Endeavor delivers highly accurate object detection, tracking, and classification, bringing the enhanced capabilities that enable autonomous vehicles to new industries. The solution is highly flexible and can mix and match different makes and models of LiDAR, even 3D sensors from different brands. This versatility allows the system to be configured to a customer’s specific needs, making it an all-purpose solution for a range of applications, including smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, retail analytics, crowd monitoring, security, and more.

"Countless companies and public organizations can benefit tremendously from having access to 3D insights, but affordability and flexibility were historically barriers to entry," said Jerone Floor, VP of Products & Solutions at Seoul Robotics. "We’re disrupting this landscape by democratizing access with a cost-effective, all-in-one deployment system that is ready to install out of the box. With Endeavor, companies can tap this unparalleled awareness to create more efficient businesses and cities, improve safety, and fuel mobility.”

​By providing all key components in one solution, Seoul Robotics is shortening the time to deployment and making this technology more accessible to industries that often face bandwidth and cost constraints. Key engineering capabilities include:

Centralized computing hardware with multiple network ports so the system does not require any additional hardware to attach multiple sensors. This ensures easier maintenance, less computing power, and simpler data presentation.

Power over Ethernet, making it cost-effective for both indoor and outdoor applications because it does not rely on providing an external power supply to LiDAR sensors.

Endeavor reduces raw sensor data bandwidth by over 95%, enabling it to be deployed in both rural and urban environments regardless of broadband capabilities.

Enhanced customizations at request, including a deep learning model and either four- or eight-port configurations.

The backbone of this solution is SENSR, the company’s industry-leading 3D perception software, and the first on the market with the ability to leverage deep learning. SENSR can detect more than 500 objects at one time within a four-centimeter radius, up to 200 meters, and predict up to three seconds in advance. SENSR is equipped with weather-filtering AI, enabling it to detect and track fast-moving, partially obstructed, or clustered objects even in heavy snow or rain. The sensor-agnostic perception software is available worldwide and is currently deployed by top-tier organizations including Tier 1 Original Equipment Manufacturers and multiple Departments of Transportation, among many others.

Seoul Robotics will be showcasing Endeavor alongside its suite of products leveraging SENSR during the ITS America Annual Meeting on December 8-10. Visit booth 1717 at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina to learn more about the company's expansive portfolio of flexible, scalable LiDAR solutions for automotive, security, smart cities, transportation infrastructure, crowd analytics, IoT, and more. Visitors can also learn more about SENSR when visiting AEye (#1321) and Ouster (#2012).

