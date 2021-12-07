Worldwide Automotive IoT Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Predictive Maintenance Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive IoT Market Research Report by Component, Connectivity, Communication, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive IoT Market size was estimated at USD 31.78 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 38.39 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.12% reaching USD 100.39 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Automotive IoT to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. The Hardware is further studied across Connectivity Technology ICs and Semiconductor Component. The Connectivity Technology ICs is further studied across Bluetooth, Cellular, and Wi-Fi. The Semiconductor Component is further studied across DSPs, FPGAs, Memory Chip, and Microcontroller. The Services is further studied across Deployment & Integration Services and Support & Maintenance Services. The Software is further studied across Platform and Solution. The Platform is further studied across Application Management Platform, Device Management Platform, and Network Management Platform. The Solution is further studied across Data Management, Network Bandwidth Management, Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Remote Monitoring Systems, and Security Solutions.

Based on Connectivity, the market was studied across Embedded, Integrated, and Tethered.

Based on Communication, the market was studied across In-Vehicle Communication, Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication, and Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Infotainment, Navigation, and Telematics. The Infotainment is further studied across Communication and Entertainment. The Navigation is further studied across Real-Time Data Capture and Road & Vehicle Monitoring. The Telematics is further studied across Collission Avoidance, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Fleet & Asset Management, Intelligent Traffic System, Parking Management System, Passenger Information System, Predictive Maintainance, and Remote Monitoring & Diagnostics.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive IoT Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive IoT Market, including Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Audi AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Sa, and Tomtom N.V.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive IoT Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive IoT Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive IoT Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive IoT Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive IoT Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive IoT Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive IoT Market?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik6k9g