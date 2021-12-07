All Covered Featured on CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 List

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) has been named to CRN®’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges IT solution companies’ exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success to deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must demonstrate how they think outside the box, and maintained the highest levels of growth by continuously evolving to keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace.

“In today’s unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The prominent companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future.”

“We are thrilled to be part of CRN’s Fast Growth list for 2021. This is our first year on this prestigious list among so many top IT providers, marking our team’s tireless efforts over the last twenty months to help our clients navigate their digital transformation journey and achieve true connectivity through the intelligent connected workplace.” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “This accolade not only represents our success, but that of our clients, who are working hard to adopt the technology solutions that will sustain their growth.”

All Covered is a leading nationwide IT Services company that focuses on the unique computing, networking and application needs of businesses across all verticals, with IT engineers well versed in the nuances and regulations of each market segment. All Covered has helped thousands of organizations across the nation in practically every major industry to achieve their goals through better management of information and more effective collaboration. Learn more about All Covered online.

View the complete 2021 Fast Growth 150 list online.

