Outlook on the Crawler Excavator Brazilian Market to 2027 - The Rental Segment is Growing Rapidly

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazil crawler excavator market size was at 6,799 units in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.26%.



The Brazil crawler excavator market is expected to show incremental growth of 2,623 units. Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Sany, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Kobelco are some of the key vendors in the Brazil crawler excavator market. CAIXA, a Brazilian commercial bank, planned to invest BRL 43 billion (USD 8.2 billion) in the real estate industry, fueling the demand for Brazil crawler excavator market. In Brazil, the crawler excavator market is expected to generate solid revenues in the coming years.

Market Insights

Excavators used in the construction industry accounted for the largest market share of around 46.4%, followed by the mining industry with 20.7%.

>201 HP gross power excavators accounted for the highest market share of around 63.0% in 2020.

The government's ambitious economic strategy involves increasing infrastructure spending to over USD 65 billion per year by 2022, which will fuel the demand for the Brazil construction equipment industry.

Over the next few years, Brazil is anticipated to see steady development in green buildings. This prediction is based on the rapid growth of green certifications, which has resulted in a reasonably mature industry.

Medium excavators accounted for the largest share of around 39.2% because of their growing popularity.

Key Highlights

By switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability, the crawler excavator industry is transitioning to a more innovative industry.

In Brazil, the rental business is growing rapidly. With most OEMs offering rental services in this space, most of the rental equipment in Brazil is dominated by unorganized players in the Brazil crawler excavator industry.

A majority of OEMs have their manufacturing facilities in Brazil, so they rely primarily on local distributors and dealers for the sale of crawler excavators.

The report considers the present scenario of the crawler excavator market in Brazil and market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with segment analysis of the Brazil crawler excavator market.

Vendor Landscape

Civil construction firms and heavy equipment manufacturers can close large contracts while contributing to the country's growth. Manufacturers are making operational advances in their excavator motors, hydraulic systems, structure, tracks, and cab construction to improve fuel efficiency and competitiveness. Heavy construction machines manufacturers introduce several machines with great fuel efficiency.

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi

Sany

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kobelco

JCB

Hyundai

Doosan

Other Prominent Vendors

LeeBoy

Sumitomo

Liebherr

XCMG

Kubota

Ingersoll Rand

Rental Companies

Big Rentz

Scaffold King Rentals, Inc

Complete Outdoor

One Source

Ice

Key Questions Answered:

1. At what CAGR is the Brazil Crawler Excavator market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2027)?

2. What are the segments covered in the Brazil Crawler Excavator market report?

3. Who are the top players in the Crawler Excavator market in Brazil?

4. What are the recent technologies for the Crawler Excavator market in Brazil?

5. What are the key factors driving the Brazil Crawler Excavator growth?

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - Introduction

Market Snapshot

Executive Summary

Section 2 - The Market Overview

Economic Scenario, FDI, Advantage Brazil, Import Trend Analysis, Reshaping of Brazil Infrastructure, Emerging Projects, Supply Chain Insights, COVID-19 Impact

Section 3 -Technological Advances

Technology Adoption by Major Vendors with Examples

Section 4 - Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends

Section 5 - Brazil Crawler Excavator Market (Type & Operating Weight)

Brazil Crawler Excavator Market by Excavator Type (Operating Weight)

Mini Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Small Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Medium Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Large Crawler Excavator, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Brazil Crawler Excavator Market by Application

Crawler Excavator, Construction, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Crawler Excavator, Mining, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Crawler Excavator, Agriculture, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Crawler Excavator, Forestry, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Crawler Excavator, Others, Market Size and Forecast, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Brazil Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power

Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, < 60 hp, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, 61 hp-101 hp, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, 102 hp-200 hp, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output, >201 hp, Volume & Value, 2018-2027

Section 6 - Competitive Landscape

Company Profile of major Vendors (Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kobelco, Caterpillar, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Doosan, JCB, SANY, Volvo Construction Equipment)

Other Prominent vendors

Rental Companies

Section 7 - Report Summary

Key Insights

Section 8 - Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96i0uq