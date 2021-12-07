Highmark Interactive Inc Builds Momentum as the Optimal Choice for NCAA Schools by Announcing Competitive Proposal Win With Ball State University and Addition of the State University of New York at Albany

Highmark continues to disrupt high-performance sport by adding new NCAA Division 1 universities such as the Ball State Cardinals and University at Albany Great Danes to Highmark’s EQ platform. This is in addition to other NCAA programs previously announced, such as University of Florida and University of Buffalo, Bowling Green State University, Kent State University and Western Michigan University extending their commitments to 2024.



TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV: “HMRK) (“Highmark”), global leaders in mental and brain health digital technologies, announced today that after a formal Request For Proposal (RFP) process, Ball State University selected Highmark's EQ Elite brain and mental health performance platform for their athletic departments. Further demonstrating Highmark’s momentum in NCAA schools moving to Highmark’s EQ platform, the State University of New York (“SUNY”) at Albany recently shifted away from its long-standing incumbent to begin deployment of Highmark’s EQ Elite Platform across all of their mens’ and womens’ fall sport programs. SUNY will also add additional programs during the upcoming winter season.

Highmark, creators of the world’s first mobile, gamified, and FDA cleared mental and brain health digital technologies functional neurological assessment tool is proving to be the clear digital technology choice for North American top tier athletic programs. In addition, numerous NCAA Division 1 schools are migrating from single year relationships to multi year contracts; with Highmark often becoming the vendor of choice until 2024. While not comprehensive, examples of schools extending their one-year commitments to 2024 include Bowling Green State, University at Buffalo, Kent State University, and Western Michigan University.

Requiring only a personal mobile device, EQ Elite is Highmark’s high-performance sport module. It is designed to provide athletic programs with a medical device for the ongoing assessment of neurologic function and mental health. Traditional testing in sport has previously been hindered by single-baseline approaches, often limited in scope of brain functions assessed, and requiring a range of wearables or separate and disconnected platforms. EQ Elite is powered by an engaging mobile technology that provides an ongoing assessment of cognitive, visual, and balance function in student-athletes in a cost-effective and intuitive manner.

Highmark’s award-winning technology is backed by Olympic medalists, former professional athletes, and leading global medical and neurosciences experts. An industry leader in innovation, Highmark continues to research and develop further advancements to its platform and has successfully deployed specialized modules to meet the unique needs of rehabilitation clinics, the workplace, mental health, and senior care.

“Given the rigor that comes from a NCAA Division 1 school’s RFP, it is a testament to our solution to be awarded the contract with Ball State and to help manage the mental health and brain performance of its athletes. With this win, along with the addition of University at Albany and the University of Florida’s adoption earlier this fall, it’s clear that Highmark’s EQ platform is becoming the software of choice for assessing athlete brain and mental health performance,” said Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, CEO of Highmark Interactive. “The tests easily provide useful and objective data to the student-athletes, trainers, and medical teams to monitor and assess brain health in real-time.”

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark’s approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world’s first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction. Together, the technology is used in >300 multidisciplinary rehabilitation clinics globally.

Highmark Interactive’s unique solution is revolutionizing how individuals experience brain and mental health care, as well as unlocking insight for precision medicine and creating a modern model for delivering mental health and neuro rehab services.

Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/

