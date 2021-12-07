Pace® Analytical Services Acquires Special Pathogens Laboratory

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, a division of Pace® Science and Technology Company, and preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, and emergency onsite specialty-contaminant and regulatory testing and analysis services, today announced that it has acquired Special Pathogens Laboratory, the market leader in Legionella testing, detection, remediation, and prevention.

After successfully controlling Legionella at the Veteran's Healthcare Administration for more than 25 years, Dr. Jennifer Stout and fellow researchers launched Special Pathogens Laboratory. Since its inception in 2007, the company has continued the work of preventing outbreaks and advancing research to end Legionnaires' disease, a lung infection (pneumonia) caused by a bacterium named Legionella pneumophila found in drinking water.

"Specialty Pathogens Laboratory sets the industry standard for Legionella control and prevention," states Pace® CEO, Eric Roman. "We look forward to welcoming Specialty Pathogens Laboratory and its highly qualified and dedicated team to Pace®. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to provide testing and analytical solutions to protect our environment and improve our health."

Special Pathogens Laboratory provides healthcare, water treatment industries, hotels, and commercial and industrial sectors a comprehensive solution for the prevention and control of Legionella. "Combining a consultative approach with lab services, risk assessment, response management and proprietary software technology, Special Pathogens Laboratory offers customers an integrated platform of evidence-based solutions for outbreak prevention, and liability mitigation," states President, Pace® Analytical Services, Greg Whitman. "The dedication of the team at Special Pathogens to this disease is in complete alignment with the commitment of Pace® to provide solutions to protect the health and safety of our communities and lives."

Over the upcoming months, Special Pathogens Laboratory will transition to operating under the Pace® brand. Special Pathogens Laboratory has locations in Pittsburgh, PA and New York City, NY and supports customers across the United States.

Pace®, LLC is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Special Pathogens Laboratory

Special Pathogens Laboratory, The Legionella Experts, provides the healthcare and water treatment industries, hotels, and commercial and industrial sectors a comprehensive solution for the prevention and control of Legionella. Founded in 2007 by Dr. Janet Stout and Dr. Victor Yu, internationally recognized experts in Legionnaires' disease, Special Pathogens Laboratory offers a cohesive strategy to detect, control, and remediate Legionella and waterborne pathogens.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® People have been committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® People work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® People are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

